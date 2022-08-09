GTA 5 has reportedly sold over 170 million copies

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games in the series, and Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has shared the figures to support the statement.

The title was first released in 2013, selling 11,210,000 copies on launch day. However, during the company's Q1 2023 investor conference, it was announced that the game had sold a staggering 170 million copies worldwide to date.

GTA 5 a financial success worldwide, setting high bars for industry

According to a famous GTA insider, Take-Two Interactive has recently shed light on the game's success.

During the conference, it was noted that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold over 170 million copies, with five million copies sold during the last quarter.

Ben @videotech_



An additional 5 million were sold during the last quarter.

#RockstarGames Just in: Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, Inc has officially announced during its Q1 2024 investor conference that GRAND THEFT AUTO V has sold over 170 million copies to date.An additional 5 million were sold during the last quarter. Just in: Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, Inc has officially announced during its Q1 2024 investor conference that GRAND THEFT AUTO V has sold over 170 million copies to date.An additional 5 million were sold during the last quarter.#RockstarGames https://t.co/DnwricsOZb

This is huge considering that the game was launched almost a decade ago. Part of the success can be attributed to Grand Theft Auto Online being bundled with it, which the developers have been supporting till today.

They recently released The Criminal Enterprises update for Grand Theft Auto Online, adding tons of new content, including features, missions, vehicles, and much-needed general improvements. The patch has been loved by fans worldwide, and Rockstar is again in the limelight due to it.

GTA series has set benchmarks once again

Ben @videotech_ The GRAND THEFT AUTO franchise has sold over 380 million copies to date. The GRAND THEFT AUTO franchise has sold over 380 million copies to date. https://t.co/2mqz0mRLul

Apart from the aforementioned statistics about Grand Theft Auto 5's success, it looks like the series as a whole is doing incredible numbers.

It has been reported that the Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold 380+ million copies to this date, including all titles in the series. However, it looks like the company also wants to break more records with the upcoming title.

On the topic of the upcoming major game in the series, supposedly called Grand Theft Auto 6, the company stated:

"Development is well underway, and they're [Rockstar] determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry, and entertainment."

No further information was provided regarding the latest game or anything related. While there are no additional details, it looks like fans are going to get the mobile port of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy soon.

Ben @videotech_ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.



We're looking a date between now and early 2023. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.We're looking a date between now and early 2023. https://t.co/BXSvjQRuMY

The same insider reported that a mobile version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is scheduled to be released before March 2023. It should be available for iOS and Android users.

Ben @videotech_ Take-Two has 8 "New Iterations of Previously Released" titles in development.



Hopefully Red Dead Redemption 2 could be among these titles. Take-Two has 8 "New Iterations of Previously Released" titles in development.Hopefully Red Dead Redemption 2 could be among these titles. https://t.co/zHhr9E98c8

The report also suggested that eight "new iterations of previously released" titles are currently in development. Fans can expect more remakes or enhanced versions of iconic titles.

Seeing its success, it can be said that the Grand Theft Auto series is here to stay. With Rockstar's commitment to GTA Online and new enticing information released about the upcoming title, fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to.

Edited by Ravi Iyer