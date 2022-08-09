GTA 5 has reportedly sold over 170 million copies

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games in the series, and Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has shared the figures to support the statement.
The title was first released in 2013, selling 11,210,000 copies on launch day. However, during the company's Q1 2023 investor conference, it was announced that the game had sold a staggering 170 million copies worldwide to date.
GTA 5 a financial success worldwide, setting high bars for industry
According to a famous GTA insider, Take-Two Interactive has recently shed light on the game's success.
During the conference, it was noted that Grand Theft Auto 5 had sold over 170 million copies, with five million copies sold during the last quarter.
This is huge considering that the game was launched almost a decade ago. Part of the success can be attributed to Grand Theft Auto Online being bundled with it, which the developers have been supporting till today.
They recently released The Criminal Enterprises update for Grand Theft Auto Online, adding tons of new content, including features, missions, vehicles, and much-needed general improvements. The patch has been loved by fans worldwide, and Rockstar is again in the limelight due to it.
GTA series has set benchmarks once again
Apart from the aforementioned statistics about Grand Theft Auto 5's success, it looks like the series as a whole is doing incredible numbers.
It has been reported that the Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold 380+ million copies to this date, including all titles in the series. However, it looks like the company also wants to break more records with the upcoming title.
On the topic of the upcoming major game in the series, supposedly called Grand Theft Auto 6, the company stated:
"Development is well underway, and they're [Rockstar] determined to set creative benchmarks for the series, industry, and entertainment."
No further information was provided regarding the latest game or anything related. While there are no additional details, it looks like fans are going to get the mobile port of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy soon.
The same insider reported that a mobile version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is scheduled to be released before March 2023. It should be available for iOS and Android users.
The report also suggested that eight "new iterations of previously released" titles are currently in development. Fans can expect more remakes or enhanced versions of iconic titles.
Seeing its success, it can be said that the Grand Theft Auto series is here to stay. With Rockstar's commitment to GTA Online and new enticing information released about the upcoming title, fans of the franchise have a lot to look forward to.