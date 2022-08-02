When will GTA 6 be released, according to leaks?

The GTA series has once again found itself in the limelight after the release of GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update.

It’s no secret that Rockstar is now working on the next major title in the series, supposedly named GTA 6. Over the past couple of years, new details have been leaked claiming to be legit. However, fans didn’t have any concrete information until very recently. According to a report by Bloomberg, the next title in the series might still be far away before fans can get their hands on it.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it. Production on Grand Theft Auto VI has been slower than expected, largely due to the pandemic but also due to these changes, as employees grow accustomed to working at this new Rockstar. But many say morale is higher than ever and that the cultural changes are well worth it.

With that being said, let’s look at everything players should know about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Everything players should know about GTA 6: Story, protagonists, map, and more

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series is quite popular for its engaging storylines, iconic map locations, and memorable protagonists. Since the leaks of GTA 6 started to pop on the internet, fans have hoped for the game to return to Vice City once again. If the new report is to be believed, players might just get what they've been hoping for.

According to the report, Grand Theft Auto 6 was supposed to have the biggest map in the history of the series, even containing whole continents inspired by South and North America. The game was initially codenamed “Project Americas,” and the developers were working hard to deliver a map that players would remember for decades. However, the plans were later scrapped in favor of a much smaller map based on the beloved Vice City.

The report also suggests that the game might feature a fictional Miami-based city, keeping its size small at launch. Rockstar seems to have picked up a different strategy this time, with their plans including adding new missions and even cities to expand its map over time. Although the map might not be as big as the original plans, it is still reportedly going to be big enough for players to enjoy, with more detailed interiors than any other previous game in the series.

Since the release of its first game in 1997, the franchise has always featured a single male protagonist until Grand Theft Auto 5 introduced three main protagonists that players could control.

GTA 6 is supposedly going to have a female protagonist alongside a male protagonist, and the story appears to be inspired by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. Players can expect the same freedom to switch between the characters, just like in Grand Theft Auto 5. The female is going to be a Latina, but there is no specific information about the male protagonist.

The report also suggests that Rockstar might be trying to tone down the upcoming game to avoid any backlash because of it. They recently removed transphobic jokes from the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition, setting the tone for future games.

A GTA 6 release date might still be far away

The release date of the upcoming title in the series has been a hot topic since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013. Rumors suggest that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development since late 2014.

According to the report, Rockstar has noticed the success of Grand Theft Auto Online and pushed back the release of the next game to give them more time to refine the game before it launches. The recent changes in the company and the widespread incidence of Covid-19 have accelerated the delay even further.

This suggests that the next game might launch somewhere in the next financial year, between April 2023 and March 2024. If this is true, fans can expect a teaser or announcement later this year.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… This rare look inside Rockstar Games and the development of Grand Theft Auto VI is based on interviews with more than 20 people who either work there or left very recently. Read the whole story here: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Players are advised to take all this information with a pinch of salt as Rockstar hasn’t confirmed anything yet. With a lot of leaks spreading on the internet, it won’t be surprising if the developers share an announcement trailer for the game soon.

