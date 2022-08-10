Everything known about the Vigero ZX in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC: Performance, price, and more

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has introduced a lot of new content, including new missions, features, and rides. Fans have seven new vehicles with the update, and there’s still a lot more to come as drip feed.
One of those unreleased vehicles is the new Vigero ZX. As part of the update, the 2-door muscle car will be added to the game in the upcoming weeks. Car enthusiasts are curious to learn more about this forthcoming set of wheels.
The Vigero ZX in GTA Online looks stunning
The upcoming Vigero ZX will be manufactured by none other than GTA Online's Declasse. The car seems to be heavily inspired by the 6th generation Chevrolet Camaro. Its front face is based on a real-life 2017 Camaro ZL1, and its rear end is on a 2019 Camaro SS.
According to ItzFrolickz, the car is super-fast and gives a solid performance. The car looks stunning when it comes to its visual appearance, and Camaro fans are going to love it. The car will be available to be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000.
Players can store it in their Garages/Properties as a Personal Vehicle. The car can be fully customized at GTA Online's Los Santos Customs, and players can even upgrade its already impressive performance.
Engine
- EMS Upgrade, Level 1 - $2000
- EMS Upgrade, Level 2 - $4000
- EMS Upgrade, Level 3 - $6000
- EMS Upgrade, Level 4 - $8000
- None - $10000
Interior, Column Shifter Levers
- Turbo Tuning - $200
- HSW Stage I Turbo - $400
- HSW Stage II Turbo - $600
- HSW Stage IIII Turbo - $800
Plate, License
- Yellow on Black - $200
- Yellow on Blue - $200
- Blue on White 2 - $200
- Blue on White 3 - $200
- Extras - $200
Chasis
- Primary Sunstrip - $200
- Secondary Sunstrip - $400
- Black Sunstrip - $600
Mirrors
- Secondary Mirror - $200
- Carbon Mirror - $400
- GT Mirrors - $600
- Secondary GT Mirrors - $800
- Carbon GT Mirrors - $1000
- HSW Forged Carbon GT Mirror - $1200
Roof
- Secondary Roof - $200
- Carbon Roof - $400
- HSW Forged Carbon Roof - $600
Front Bumpers
- Trim Street Bumper - $200
- Carbon Street Bumper - $400
- Secondary Street Bumper - $600
- Trim Fin Splitter - $800
- Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000
- Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200
- Trim Racer Splitter - $1400
- Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600
- Secondary Races Splitter - $1800
Skirts
- Carbon Skirts - $200
- Secondary Skirts - $400
- Carbon Winged Skirts - $600
- Secondary Winged Skirts - $800
- Trim Winged Skirts - $1000
- Carbon Performance Skirts - $1200
- Secondary Performance Skirts - $1400
- Trim Performance Skirts - $1600
- Carbon Street Skirts - $1800
Rear Bumpers
- Trim Street Bumper - $200
- Carbon Street Bumper - $400
- Secondary Street Bumper - $600
- Trim Fin Splitter - $800
- Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000
- Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200
- Trim Racer Splitter - $1400
- Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600
- Secondary Racer Splitter - $1800
- Arc Trim Racer Splitter - $2000
- Arc Carbon Racer Splitter - $2200
- Arc Sec. Racer Splitter - $2400
- Super Trim Splitter - $2600
- Super Carbon Splitter - 2800
Players have many options to personalize the car as per their preference and make it stand in GTA Online.
Rockstar seems to be on the right track with GTA Online by adding all these new vehicles and keeping the game fresh with new content. Car enthusiasts can rejoice as they will be able to get this ride and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos pretty soon.