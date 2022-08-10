Everything known about the Vigero ZX in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC: Performance, price, and more

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has introduced a lot of new content, including new missions, features, and rides. Fans have seven new vehicles with the update, and there’s still a lot more to come as drip feed.

One of those unreleased vehicles is the new Vigero ZX. As part of the update, the 2-door muscle car will be added to the game in the upcoming weeks. Car enthusiasts are curious to learn more about this forthcoming set of wheels.

The Vigero ZX in GTA Online looks stunning

The upcoming Vigero ZX will be manufactured by none other than GTA Online's Declasse. The car seems to be heavily inspired by the 6th generation Chevrolet Camaro. Its front face is based on a real-life 2017 Camaro ZL1, and its rear end is on a 2019 Camaro SS.

According to ItzFrolickz, the car is super-fast and gives a solid performance. The car looks stunning when it comes to its visual appearance, and Camaro fans are going to love it. The car will be available to be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,947,000.

Players can store it in their Garages/Properties as a Personal Vehicle. The car can be fully customized at GTA Online's Los Santos Customs, and players can even upgrade its already impressive performance.

Engine

EMS Upgrade, Level 1 - $2000

EMS Upgrade, Level 2 - $4000

EMS Upgrade, Level 3 - $6000

EMS Upgrade, Level 4 - $8000

None - $10000

Interior, Column Shifter Levers

Turbo Tuning - $200

HSW Stage I Turbo - $400

HSW Stage II Turbo - $600

HSW Stage IIII Turbo - $800

Plate, License

Yellow on Black - $200

Yellow on Blue - $200

Blue on White 2 - $200

Blue on White 3 - $200

Extras - $200

Chasis

Primary Sunstrip - $200

Secondary Sunstrip - $400

Black Sunstrip - $600

Mirrors

Secondary Mirror - $200

Carbon Mirror - $400

GT Mirrors - $600

Secondary GT Mirrors - $800

Carbon GT Mirrors - $1000

HSW Forged Carbon GT Mirror - $1200

Roof

Secondary Roof - $200

Carbon Roof - $400

HSW Forged Carbon Roof - $600

Front Bumpers

Trim Street Bumper - $200

Carbon Street Bumper - $400

Secondary Street Bumper - $600

Trim Fin Splitter - $800

Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000

Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200

Trim Racer Splitter - $1400

Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600

Secondary Races Splitter - $1800

Skirts

Carbon Skirts - $200

Secondary Skirts - $400

Carbon Winged Skirts - $600

Secondary Winged Skirts - $800

Trim Winged Skirts - $1000

Carbon Performance Skirts - $1200

Secondary Performance Skirts - $1400

Trim Performance Skirts - $1600

Carbon Street Skirts - $1800

Rear Bumpers

Trim Street Bumper - $200

Carbon Street Bumper - $400

Secondary Street Bumper - $600

Trim Fin Splitter - $800

Carbon Fin Splitter - $1000

Secondary Fin Splitter - $1200

Trim Racer Splitter - $1400

Carbon Racer Splitter - $1600

Secondary Racer Splitter - $1800

Arc Trim Racer Splitter - $2000

Arc Carbon Racer Splitter - $2200

Arc Sec. Racer Splitter - $2400

Super Trim Splitter - $2600

Super Carbon Splitter - 2800

Players have many options to personalize the car as per their preference and make it stand in GTA Online.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 https://t.co/u43MM3UISc

Rockstar seems to be on the right track with GTA Online by adding all these new vehicles and keeping the game fresh with new content. Car enthusiasts can rejoice as they will be able to get this ride and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos pretty soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen