5 best JDM cars in the GTA franchise, ranked

The iconic GTA series is filled with many different vehicles for players to choose from, including JDM cars. The Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars refer to such cars that are manufactured in the country of Japan to be sold in its domestic market.

Since most cars in the franchise are inspired by real-life vehicles, there are many JDM-like cars available in various GTA games. With that being said, let’s look at some of the best JDM cars in the GTA franchise that car enthusiasts should check out.

Top 5 JDM cars present in the GTA series: Inspiration, performance, and more

5) Jester Classic (Grand Theft Auto Online)

First on the list is the Dinka Jester Classic, a 2-door classic sports car featured in GTA Online. Its inspiration is none other than the real-life Toyota Supra JZA80 (MK IV).

The vehicle seems to be powered by a twin-cam inline-six engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RW drivetrain. It boasts great performance with the capability of reaching a maximum top speed of 119.75 mph without any upgrades. The vehicle's strong grip combined with its reliable acceleration makes it one of the most accessible cars in the game.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $790,000.

4) Flash (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

Next on the list is the classic 2-door tuner hatchback featured in GTA San Andreas. The vehicle is primarily based on the real-life 4th generation Honda Civic with cues taken from the Nissan Pulsar GTI-R, making it a sporty hatchback.

Due to it being a lightweight vehicle with a powerful engine, it has excellent top speed and acceleration. The car has exceptional handling as well, making it one of the best handling cars in the game. With nitrous upgrades, it is ideal for street racing or evading cops since it's easy to control this car, even at high speeds.

The Flash can be found commonly in San Fierro and Las Venturas.

3) RT3000 (Grand Theft Auto Online)

The number three position goes to the popular Dinka RT3000, a 2-door roadster featured in GTA Online. Car enthusiasts will notice that the car’s design is inspired by the real-life Honda S2000 Roadster.

On the performance side, it seems to be powered by a straight-four engine with a 6-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Its exceptional performance boosts the vehicle to reach a staggering top speed of 119.25 mph in mere seconds, thanks to its excellent acceleration. Due to its combination of precise steering and reliable braking, it’s considered to be one of the best cars in the game.

Players can get this sleek vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,715,000 - $1,286,250.

2) Elegy (Grand Theft Auto San Andreas)

Next on the list is Elegy, a 2-door sports car featured in GTA San Andreas. This vehicle's design is heavily inspired by the iconic 8th generation Nissan Skyline.

It is powered by a 6-cylinder inline engine with a turbocharger, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The vehicle has impressive acceleration with a decent top speed, combined with superior handling. Although the car tends to oversteer due to its high torque, it can withstand a fair amount of damage thanks to its body.

Players can generally find the Elegy around Las Venturas or Downtown San Fierro.

1) Calico GTF (Grand Theft Auto Online)

Finally, in the first position is the Karin Calico GTF, a 2-door liftback featured in GTA Online. Its overall body and design is inspired by the real-life 5th generation Toyota Celica.

With regards to performance, it seems to be powered by an inline-six engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The car boasts a phenomenal overall performance, with the ability to reach a mind-boggling speed of 121.25 mph. Due to its AWD layout and excellent acceleration, the car can rocket off any starting line and hit top speed in no time.

It is available to be purchased for $1,995,000 - $1,496,250 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a variety of JDM cars in GTA games that car enthusiasts can choose from based on their preferences. With Rockstar still having many more cars to add to GTA Online later this summer, players can expect even more JDM cars sooner or later.

