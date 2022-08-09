GTA Definite Edition Trilogy for Android's expected release date

The GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released on November 11, 2021, with lots of bugs that still plague it. However, it looks like fans of the series might get a surprise mobile port of the trilogy soon.

As per Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, and its report for the fiscal first quarter of 2023, the mobile port for the trilogy is expected to be released on Android and iOS before March 2023.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is coming on Android and iOS

According to a famous GTA insider, the company recently shared a possible release date for the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition mobile port.

Per their financial report, fans will be able to play the trilogy on mobile devices anywhere between now and March 2023.

Fans have expected the port since the compilation's release, which became more evident after the recent delisting of Grand Theft Auto Vice City from the Google Play Store. Players should be able to play all three classic titles with improved gameplay mechanisms on iOS and Android devices.

Here are all three games to be included in the mobile port:

Grand Theft Auto 3

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Users can expect the same GTA 5-inspired gameplay features and modern controls, including:

Updated radio station and weapon wheels

Ability to restart a mission immediately if it gets failed

Updated mini-map with improved navigation

Ability to set waypoints to destinations

Improved weather effects

Enhanced trees and foliage details

New lighting upgrades

New environmental upgrades

Enhanced reflections and shadows

Increased draw distance in the games

GTA series is here to stay, according to numbers

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the best-selling franchises in the world today, and Take-Two Interactive has shared an actual figure of its success.

The company revealed that the series had sold over 380 million copies worldwide since the release of its first game.

Out of these 380 million copies, the beloved Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold 170+ million copies alone, making it one of the best-selling titles in the history of the series. It is a financial success, as an additional five million copies have been sold during the last quarter alone.

An additional 5 million were sold during the last quarter.

It is excellent news for fans to see such success in a beloved video game franchise. With the inevitable Grand Theft Auto 6 and Rockstar's continued commitment to Grand Theft Auto Online, they have much to look forward to.

