Top 5 showroom cars this week in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

Last week, Rockstar introduced GTA Online’s Premium Deluxe Motorsports car showroom as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The showroom allows players to check five selected cars showcased weekly.

With the new weekly update, there is fresh stock in Simeon’s showroom, and car enthusiasts are in for a treat. This week’s collection consists of cars from Declasse, Benefactor, and Vulcar.

Like last time, players can take a test drive for any showroom vehicles, allowing them to try them before deciding.

The showroom has new cars in GTA Online this week – Price, performance, are more

1) Tornado

First on the list is the Declasse Tornado, a 2-door convertible featured in GTA Online. Its visual design appears inspired by the vintage 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air.

On the performance side, it is powered by a V8 single-overhead camshaft engine, coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It’s considered one of the most durable classic cars in the game, with responsive handling. Classic car lovers can try and roam Los Santos like it's the 1960s again.

Players can find a brand new Classic Cast Iron Silver colored Declasse Tornado in the showroom. It is available to be purchased for $30,000.

2) Nebula Turbo

Next on the list is the Vulcar Nebula Turbo, a 2-door sedan added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. The car is heavily inspired by the 1st generation Volvo 242 GT.

It runs on a 4-cylinder engine with a 4-speed gearbox powering the car in the rear-wheel drivetrain. It is considered an underperforming car in its vehicle class and performs average on the road. The vehicle has two Advanced Flags enabled, out of which one increases its suspension.

A Matte Blue Vulcar Nebula Turbo with the Oodels of Doodles livery is waiting for players in the showroom. It can be purchased for $797,000.

3) Remus

At number three, Annis Remus is a 2-door sports coupe added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its inspiration is the classic 1988-1994 Nissan Silvia (S13) coupe.

On the performance side, it is powered by an Inline-4 engine with 20 valves and a 5-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Its best feature is its handling, as the car is stable and responsive on roads. It can easily cover uneven terrain and bumps thanks to its impressive suspension.

A brand new Classic Red Annis Remus with Premier Stripe Livery is now available in the showroom. Players can pick the ride for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.

4) Cognoscenti

Next on the list is the Enus Cognoscenti, a 4-door luxury sedan featured in GTA Online since the Executives and Other Criminals update. Its design is mainly based on the real-life Maybach 62 and Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

It seems powered by an engine similar to the V8 and has the same smooth engine sound as the Stretch. Even though it is one of the largest cars in the game, it performs exceptionally well. Though the car suffers from being clunky while taking corners with it, players can still achieve superior speed in a straight line.

Players can grab a brand new Pearlescent Black Enus Cognoscenti from the showroom at 40% this week for $152,400.

5) Stirling GT

Finally, at number 1, it is the famous Benefactor Stirling GT, a classic 2-door coupe featured in the game since the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. The car’s design is taken from the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine equipped with four double-barrel downdraft carburetors and twin-dual exhausts. It boasts excellent acceleration, helping it reach its top speed quickly. Due to its incredible handling capabilities and powerful performance, it is considered one of the best choices for racing in the Sports Classics class.

A Metallic Orange Benefactor Stirling GT with the new Simple Black Roundel livery is waiting for players in the showroom this week. Players can get this hot ride in GTA Online for $975,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new Races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches, that are paying out 2X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/a9dde20 Take to the dirt roads, waterways, and skies of a tropical island paradise — the new Cayo Perico Series introduces 10 new Races around El Rubio’s fortified compound and the surrounding beaches, that are paying out 2X GTA$ and RP all week long: rsg.ms/a9dde20 https://t.co/kYiI3fopnq

The idea of a car showroom is one of the best so far as players can finally test drive all the aforementioned cars before purchasing them. With more cars coming into the game every week, it seems the best opportunity for players to increase their car collection.

Edited by Srijan Sen