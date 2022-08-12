GTA Online adds new locations for Buried Stashes in Cayo Perico for Metal Detector random event

Another GTA Online weekly update has been released by Rockstar, adding more content and activities to the game, including the new Buried Stashes on Cayo Perico.

Buried Stashes are a new recurring collectible added to GTA Online as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Starting this week, players can search for these stashes hidden on the iconic Cayo Perico island and get rewarded with GTA$ and RP. This article will share everything players should know about the Metal Detector random event and how to find the Buried Stashes in GTA Online.

How to get started with Buried Stashes and Metal Detector in GTA Online

Rockstar has introduced a new way for players to engage themselves on the beloved Cayo Perico island and earn more rewards.

To get started on those stashes, players first need to find a Skeleton in the game. This skeleton can be in one of the ten pre-determined areas around Los Santos’ south coast. All that players will be able to see is a blue dot whenever they are near the right location. Here’s a list of all the places where one can find the skeleton in Los Santos:

Pacific Bluffs beachfront Del Perro Beach at the canal inlet La Puerta in the south-west of LS Storm Drain LSIA west coast Port of Los Santos, Elysian Island under a dry dock Banning in the south-east of LS Storm Drain Rancho on the west bank of the LS River South of El Burro Boulevard East coast of Palomino Highlands Beach east of NOOSE Headquarters

Once players find the skeleton, they must grab the treasure map of Cayo Perico Island from it and find a Metal Detector located nearby. The Metal Detector is a small metal detection device that flashes a blue light when it connects with the relevant objects and red when it doesn’t. The device will also emit a beeping sound to steer players in the right direction. The closer a player is to a stash, the faster the beeping will get.

Players have to use the detector and the map they found to get the two buried stashes (only two can be collected per day). Gamers can do this activity daily, earning cash, RP, and hustling in a new way. They should also note that if they don’t collect the skeleton and Metal Detector, both of them de-spawn and re-spawn again later in the game.

Cayo Perico Series is now unlocked for players in GTA Online

Players can now finally visit the beautiful island of Cayo Perico island once again and participate in the new Cayo Perico Series. It has 10 brand new race events around El Rubio’s fortified compound and its surrounding beach.

Here’s a list of all the 10 races available:

Cayo Perico - Crash Course

Cayo Perico - Coast's Clear

Cayo Perico - Flier Flier

Cayo Perico - Going Up

Cayo Perico - Get Blazed

Cayo Perico - Going Down

Cayo Perico - Hauling Gas

Cayo Perico - Bike & Subscribe

Cayo Perico - Paradise Won

Cayo Perico - Hard Dock Life

Moreover, this week, players can earn 2X cash and RP by participating in any of the aforementioned races and stand out as tropical racers.

Rockstar is also giving a free Keinemusik Cayo Perico T-shirt to every player who logs in to play GTA Online this week.

Lastly, the update has also added a brand new Declasse Draugur that’s exactly like a vehicle that players should have to participate in the aforementioned races.

GTA Online is on quite a roll with the summer DLC update, adding tons of new content every week, and fans are loving it. Treasure hunters and racers can make the most of the new update and experience the island of Cayo Perico like never before.

