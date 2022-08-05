How to test drive the new cars in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update?

Since the release of GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update, players have noticed that car showrooms are now available in Los Santos.

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom has finally opened in GTA Online, providing players with the opportunity to test drive or purchase select vehicles directly. Gamers can find the showroom blipped on their map, go inside, and pick any of the five available cars for a test drive.

While inside the showroom, they can go near a car, press the prompted “inspect” button, and select the “Test Drive” option. With that being said, let’s look at all five cars available for a test drive in GTA Online.

Five GTA Online cars players can take out for a test drive this week

5) Dubsta

Benefactor Dubsta is a four-door SUV that has been featured in GTA Online since its launch. Its design looks boxy, inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz G-Class 463.

On the performance side, it seems to run on a V12 engine, powering the vehicle through a four-wheel drivetrain. It’s considered one of the most capable off-road SUVs, with the ability to easily climb over rocky surfaces or run-on steep mountains without any problems.

A classic black-colored Dubsta equipped with a unique trim can be purchased for $75,000 from either the showroom or Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

4) Picador

The Cheval Picador is a two-door coupé utility pickup truck that has been in GTA Online since day one. Its design is primarily based on the real-life 1971–1972 Chevrolet El Camino.

When it comes to its performance, the car seems to have a large displacement V8 engine, giving the car a good boost in its acceleration and top speed. Being run on a four-wheel drivetrain, it boasts excellent launch speed and traction. Its soft suspension combined with its powerful performance makes it one of the best off-road muscle cars in the game.

A Matte Light Gray Picador with Pinstripe livery awaits players in the showroom. It is also purchasable for $9,000 from either the showroom or Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Hermes

Albany Hermes is a two-door Pontoon coupé added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. The design has taken cues from the real-life third-generation Buick Super, with influences from the 1949-1951 Mercury Eight.

On the performance side, it’s considered to be one of the most comfortable and stable rides in the game due to its air-ride suspension. Packing a pretty good top speed, the vehicle can give tough competition to other sports cars, as well as muscle cars. Although it tends to wheelspin sometimes, it still proves itself to be firm and steady by not spinning out of control.

A Classic Blue Albany Hermes with matching Blue Flames livery is available at a 40% discount this week for players. They can purchase it for $321,000 from either the showroom or Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Gauntlet Hellfire

A two-door muscle car that was added to GTA Online with The Diamond Casino & Resort update in 2019. The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire's design is primarily inspired by the real-life 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

This car is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a five-speed gearbox powering the car in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Being a muscle car, it exceeds the performance standards by boasting an extremely high top speed as well as excellent acceleration. It is considered to be one of the best vehicles for straight lines in the game.

A Pearlescent Garnet Red Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire with the Too Much Free Time Livery can be acquired for $745,000 from either the showroom or Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

1) Penumbra FF

Maibatsu Penumbra FF is a two-door sports coupé added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special update. Its outer design is heavily inspired by the second-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse.

On the performance side, the car seems to be powered by a transversely-laid Inline-four engine with a five-speed gearbox. It’s a huge improvement over the regular Penumbra in terms of top speed and acceleration. When fully upgraded, the car can reach a staggering speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h).

A Classic Harbor Blue Maibatsu Penumbra FF with the Sakura Tree livery awaits players in the showroom. They can purchase it for $1,380,000 from either the Southern San Andreas Super Autos or the showroom itself.

Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 It’s easier than ever to check out the latest and greatest automotive releases in Los Santos.Visit Simeon Yetarian’s totally legit Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom & the Luxury Autos showroom across the street from Record A Studios to browse in style: rsg.ms/cf1dfa1 https://t.co/u43MM3UISc

Rockstar has done a great job by introducing such a feature for car enthusiasts, enabling them to try the wheels before purchasing them. With more cars around the corner to be added to the game, this is the best time to check out these vehicles before the stock is changed.

