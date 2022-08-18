How to start Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update which allows players to earn triple the usual rewards by playing Clubhouse Contracts.

Clubhouse Contracts are a type of mission in the game that players can start by being the President of a Motorcycle Club. It’s fun, entertaining, and quite a treat for Clubhouse owners. Throughout this week, players can earn 3X GTA$ and RP by completing these missions. This article will share everything that players need to know about Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online.

A brief guide to getting started with Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online

Clubhouse Contracts were added to GTA Online as part of the Bikers update in 2016. To unlock these missions, players will need to purchase a Clubhouse first from the Maze Bank Foreclosures. Here’s a list of all the available Clubhouses in the game along with their prices:

Del Perro Beach Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $365,000

Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $472,000

Grapeseed Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $225,000

Great Chaparral Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $200,000

Hawick Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $495,000

La Mesa Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $449,000

Paleto Bay Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $242,000

Paleto Bay Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $250,000

Pillbox Hill Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $455,000

Rancho Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $420,000

Sandy Shores Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $210,000

Vespucci Beach Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $395,000

After purchasing the Clubhouse, Malc (Malcolm) will introduce players to the Motorcycle Club and its various features. He offers different jobs to players and guides them on how to earn profit from the business. Once inside the Clubhouse, players need to go to the noticeboard to find random groups of Clubhouse Contracts, posted at 3:00 am (in-game time) every day. Interested players can start these missions there.

Here's an updated list of the Clubhouse Contract missions, along with their rewards, available in the game after The Criminal Enterprises update:

By the Pound - $25,500 (If two bags are delivered)

Cracked - Cash and RP

Fragile Goods - $12,500 to $34,000

Guns for Hire - Cash and RP

Gunrunning - Cash and RP

Jailbreak - $22,500

Nine Tenths of the Law - Cash and RP

Outrider - Cash and RP

P.O.W. - $23,000

Torched - Cash and RP

Weapon of Choice - $18,000 to $21,000

Hit the Roof - Cash and RP

Life and Deathbikes - Cash and RP

Cash and RP rewards vary mission-to-mission, with each one of them offering triple the normal amount for this week. Obviously, this is the best time for Clubhouse owners to hustle in the game.

What else has been added to GTA Online with this week’s update?

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Two new freemode random events available

- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)

- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Clubhouse Contracts



2x GTA$ & RP on

- Cayo Perico Races

- Land & Air Races

According to Tez2, a highly anticipated vehicle, the Ruiner ZZ-8, has been added to the game with the latest update. Players can now purchase it for $1,320,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

The game also received two new freemode events available today:

Smuggler Trial (20 minutes cooldown)

Smuggler Plane (35 minutes cooldown)

Players can also continue to earn double the rewards by competing in the new Cayo Perico Series as well as all the Land/Air races available in the game. Additionally, the Rapid GT Classic is the new Podium Vehicle of the week and players can get a Retinue as the Prize Ride.

Two new vehicles have been added to the Luxury Showcase, the Pariah and the Ruiner ZZ-8. Five new vehicles have been added to Simeon's Showroom where players can get to test drive them:

Speedo

Dynasty

Fagaloa

Sultan Classic

Impaler

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Prize Ride: Retinue (Top 5 in Street Races, 2 days in a row)



Luxury Showcase: Ruiner ZZ-8, Pariah



Simeon Showroom: Speedo, Dynasty, Fagaloa, Sultan Classic, Impaler



Clothing Unlock:

- Wild Striped Pool Sliders

It clearly looks like Rockstar is staying true to its promise of providing dedicated support for the game. With no Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, players can continue to expect big things from GTA Online in the near future.

