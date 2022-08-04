Luxury Autos now open in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises: Cars, features, and more

Rockstar Games has finally added Luxury Autos and Simeon's Showroom to GTA Online. Excited players have been speculating about this happening ever since the release of the Criminal Enterprises update.

This is technically part of the new update as Rockstar Games have decided to drip feed new content into GTA Online over the next few weeks. This is why players can expect even more cars to be introduced to these showrooms along with more content in the near future.

In any case, this article will provide players with more information about these new additions to GTA Online.

Luxury Autos and Simeon's Showroom finally opens up in GTA Online

Luxury Autos

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Luxury Autos & Simeon's Showrooms now available



Luxury Autos - Turismo R & Omnis e-GT



Simeon's Showroom - Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, Penumbra FF



3x GTA$ & RP on

- The Vespucci Job (Remix)

#GTAOnline SM772 is now available for $2,115,000Luxury Autos & Simeon's Showrooms now availableLuxury Autos - Turismo R & Omnis e-GTSimeon's Showroom - Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, Penumbra FF3x GTA$ & RP on- The Vespucci Job (Remix) SM772 is now available for $2,115,000Luxury Autos & Simeon's Showrooms now availableLuxury Autos - Turismo R & Omnis e-GTSimeon's Showroom - Dubsta2, Picador, Hermes, Gauntlet Hellfire, Penumbra FF3x GTA$ & RP on- The Vespucci Job (Remix)#GTAOnline https://t.co/ija1EhCllj

Players will now finally have access to Luxury Autos, a car dealership that has been inaccessible since the release of the game. Players can now travel to Rockford Hills to check out all of the cars this dealership offers.

While Rockstar Games has not introduced the entire catalog of cars that Luxury Autos will eventually sell to players, they currently only have access to two cars, the Turismo R and the Omnis e-GT. Both of these cars have decent performance in comparison to other cars in their class, but are pretty expensive to buy.

Simeon's Showroom

Simeon's Showroom is also known as the Premium Deluxe Motorsport in-game which many GTA 5 players will recognize as it is the showroom where Franklin used to work. Players can visit this showroom on Pillbox Hill. As the name suggests, this showroom is owned by Simeon Yetarian, who can also be seen sitting in his office.

Currently, players can preview and buy five cars, which are as follows:

Dubsta2

Picador

Hermes

Gauntlet Hellfire

Penumbra FF

But one interesting thing about Simeon's showroom is that, unlike Luxury Autos, players can actually test drive the cars from Simeon's Showroom. This is a good feature as players will be able to make a better judgment before buying the car they want.

New car: Benefactor SM722

The Benefactor SM722 is finally released in Grand Theft Auto Online and players can get this beautiful-looking car from Legendary Motorsports for a whopping GTA $2,115,000. The car itself is heavily based on the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss and has a very futuristic design that might appeal to many Grand Theft Auto Online racers.

Based on its game files, the car has a top speed of about 99.97 mph (160.88 km/h), which is considerably slower than expected. But as players are still testing this car, its top speed has not yet been confirmed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far