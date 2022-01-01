What happened to Simeon Yetarian after GTA 5?

Simeon played a very prominent role in the early stages of GTA 5, so players may wonder if he's still around.

Franklin and Lamar used to work for Simeon in a shady car dealership. He would place several people in debt, eventually repossessing their vehicles. However, this tactic eventually backfired on him when he tried to scam Jimmy De Santa. Simeon found out the hard way that one should not mess with Michael or his family.

He is not seen again for the rest of GTA 5. Although taking Simeon out is completely optional, GTA Online reveals that he survives. Now he simply gives jobs to various players. Simeon is even referenced a few times in the latest update, thanks to a series of callbacks.

Simeon is still a busy man after the events of GTA 5

Some GTA 5 players believe Simeon always had good chemistry with Franklin and Lamar. However, he didn't interact with them in The Contract DLC update. Nonetheless, he still maintains a presence in GTA Online. Here's a brief look at what he's doing now.

Simeon now gives away jobs in GTA Online

GTA Online players may be familiar with Simeon's repossession jobs in the early days. However, that was back when GTA Online was set in 2013, right before the events of GTA 5. Eventually, GTA Online started taking place in current years.

Simeon once again returns in the 2018 After Hours update. He appears in his office during the Business Battle, a random Freemode Event for GTA Online. Simeon also shows up in the Arena War update for 2019. He tasks players to deliver several vehicles to him via the Cargobob.

He does make a few references to his past experiences in GTA 5, such as the Employee of the Month award he gave to Franklin. Simeon will occasionally text players about available jobs.

The Contract also makes small references to him

Unlike Franklin and Lamar, Simeon doesn't appear in the latest update for GTA Online. Some players may consider it a missed opportunity, but Rockstar does leave a few references behind. For starters, Lamar is still resentful over not getting the Employee of the Month award.

Predictably, Franklin doesn't think very highly of Simeon, given their shared history. Ironically, both GTA 5 characters have done business with the GTA Online protagonist. Regardless, Franklin is doing a lot better for himself now than he did way back then.

