5 callbacks to past events from The Contract update in GTA Online

GTA Online's latest update, The Contract, is filled with numerous callbacks to iconic characters and events from yesteryear.

Many video games tend to reference something from a past title or update. They're usually not significant in the grand scheme of things, but it's still something that older fans appreciate. In this case, GTA Online's references are mainly about GTA 5's story or earlier GTA Online updates.

Some of these references are easy to spot, while others are slightly more obscure. The vast majority of this new content is tied to the Agency property, which unsurprisingly is connected to Franklin's life after GTA 5.

Five callbacks to familiar events in the recent GTA Online update (The Contract)

5) Trevor Philips' connection with Franklin

The receptionist at the Agency property has a chance to bring up a conversation referencing Trevor Philips that some fans might've missed. He talks about how a crazy person "dressed like a hobo" came by claiming to have previously worked with Franklin.

Naturally, anybody who played GTA 5 knows that it was likely Trevor Philips that this man was referring to in this clip. Funnily enough, the receptionist states that the individual got angry and tried to defecate on a desk.

It is a little heartwarming to see that Trevor tried to visit Franklin off-screen in the Contract update.

4) Michael's work as a producer

Michael De Santa is the only GTA 5 protagonist not to have a major role in GTA Online. The Contract DLC reintroduced Franklin Clinton into the series, whose return has been fun for many fans thus far.

Franklin actually references Michael a few times, such as alluding to the tennis coach's affair with Amanda, but the most interesting callback is related to the movie studio. By the end of GTA 5, Michael is really into making films and made Meltdown.

In The Contract mission, On Course, Franklin and the GTA Online protagonist try to ram into another golf cart, leading the player into a familiar movie studio. Here, Franklin talks about how he hoped a producer he knew (Michael) wasn't at work today.

3) Franklin and Tanisha are finally together

GTA 5 fans should remember that Franklin was crazy about a woman named Tanisha early on in the story. Humorously, she talked about how she wanted a family and security in her life.

Sure enough, she has that in GTA Online. Although she isn't physically seen, players can see a red Pfister Astron with "TAN1SHA" as its license plate in front of Franklin's home. There is also a sign that reads "The Clintons" with some children's toys near the lot, suggesting that they have a family together.

Lamar's infamous new roast of Franklin even has the latter stating that he has kids now.

2) Pavel and The Cayo Perico Heist

Not every callback in The Contract update is about GTA 5. In this example, Franklin references the player's relationship with the popular Pavel from The Cayo Perico Heist update. GTA Online players should be familiar with his role in the heist, especially since it's one of the most lucrative moneymakers in the game right now.

Franklin doesn't state Pavel by name, but he does talk about a Russian mentioning caviars and submarines. Pavel supposedly wonders when he and the GTA Online Protagonist will go to the Caribbean again (to rob El Rubio once more, presumably).

1) Lamar roasts Franklin (again)

The original meme about Lamar roasting Franklin is arguably GTA 5's most fondly remembered moment. It was a viral meme, and the above clip is a blatant reference to that popular roast. The dialogue is different in GTA Online, but it follows the same format as the old GTA 5 classic.

It starts with Lamar asking if he can come inside, only to be refused by Franklin. Because of that, Lamar decides to roast Franklin once again, with the latter's only response being a simple "What?" to the whole ordeal.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

