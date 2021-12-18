GTA Online Redditor may have discovered proof that GTA San Andreas’ CJ exists in the HD Universe

A GTA Online Redditor has discovered what could very well be a possible reference to CJ's existence in the HD Universe. In a conversation between Franklin and Lamar during a mission from The Contract DLC, the former makes a reference to the events of GTA San Andreas.

Redditor discovers reference to CJ in GTA Online: The Contract DLC

The above screenshot from GTA Online was posted by a Redditor named itsreallymeaaron on the r/GTA subreddit. It showcases the moment in the game when Franklin tells Lamar about the events of GTA San Andreas. Fans have taken this reference as a possible hint at CJ's existence in the HD Universe.

Franklin narrates to Lamar about the time when CJ burned down The Truth's cannabis farm on the latter's insistence. This takes place in the mission Are You Going to San Fierro? in GTA San Andreas. Here's the exact quote that Franklin makes:

"Hey, this is like that s*** that went down in Flint county back in the day."

During the mission Are You Going to San Fierro?, Carl "CJ" Johnson has to burn down The Truth's weed farm with a flamethrower as the cops arrive at the place. They subsequently get out of the place via the latter's van, and arrive at San Fierro, to the garage that CJ won in a race against Catalina and Claude.

Similar events occur in GTA Online: The Contract during the mission Fire It Up. It's part of the Short Trip set of co-op missions where players control Franklin and Lamar. The former himself makes his first appearance in GTA Online with the latest DLC.

He's also the first GTA 5 protagonist to be playable in the online game, as the 3-part co-op mission series expands on the original game's story. As such, players are also calling it an unofficial expansion to the single-player campaign.

This isn't the first time that Rockstar has hinted at the 3D Universe through the HD Universe releases. In fact, the events of San Andreas have been referenced quite often, such as the gang warfare between the Grove Street Families (GSF) and the Ballas in the early-90s.

Also Read Article Continues below

CJ from GTA San Andreas has been one of the most popular protagonists from the series. Hence, players are always excited whenever he is mentioned in any other game. This is especially true for GTA 5, since the HD Universe is supposedly distinct from its 3D counterpart.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul