How to easily play as Franklin in GTA Online

The Contract DLC for GTA Online marks the first time that Franklin Clinton has made an appearance in the game. While he assists the players and provides them missions, he can also be chosen as a playable character for a set of two-player co-op missions.

This might also be the first official story expansion of GTA 5, since it follows the events of Story Mode. Since these are co-op missions, players will be getting the chance to play as either Franklin or Lamar. This article guides players on how they can do this in the game.

GTA Online The Contracts DLC: How to play as Franklin or Lamar

Players will first need to complete the Dr. Dre Contract in GTA Online before they can play as Franklin and Lamar. To do this, they need to follow the given steps:

First, buy an Agency property in Los Santos. The cheapest among these is priced at GTA$2,010,000.

Next, complete at least two Security Contract missions, which can be accessed from the office computer.

Once these have been completed, Franklin will contact the player and this will begin the main story mission for The Contract.

Once the story missions are completed, players can visit the Record A Studios. They might have to wait a few hours before Franklin gives them a call. After visiting the studio, players have to enter the Smoking Room and select Smoke Special Strain.

The player characters apparently have an out-of-body experience (OBD) afterwards, and the game switches control to Franklin and Lamar. There are three different missions to complete while playing as these two.

Some of their dialogs are references to GTA 5 as well as to San Andreas. One of these is the recreation of the iconic "Lamar Roasts Franklin" scene from GTA 5. The other dialog refers to the events of GTA San Andreas where CJ had to burn down a farm belonging to The Truth.

At first, most players thought that the best thing about The Contract was Franklin's return. However, Rockstar had planned an even greater surprise with these co-op missions, which almost serves as an expansion to the original story of GTA 5.

This also hints at the possibility of the game getting more such updates in the near future.

