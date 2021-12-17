How to access The Contract in GTA Online new update

The Contract DLC for GTA Online is now available to all players and across all devices. However, getting started on a new update is usually the most frustrating part of the game.

Players are provided with little to no instructions on how to begin playing a particular set of missions from a specific update. As such, they have to rely on online guides for instructions.

Step-by-step guide to play The Contract DLC story missions in GTA Online

Players need to follow the given steps to start playing The Contract DLC in GTA Online:

They must open their phone, open the browser, and visit the Dynasty8 Executive website. Users can do this by clicking on the sponsored advertisement on the front page or the Money and Services tab.

Next, they must purchase one of the four Agency buildings available throughout Los Santos. The price ranges from GTA$2,010,000 - GTA$2,830,000.

Once purchased, gamers must visit their purchased Agency building, go upstairs, and enter the office.

They can access the office computer to play the Security Contracts. Players must complete at least two Security Contracts to begin The Dr. Dre Contract, which is the story mission series of the DLC.

Immediately after finishing the Security Contracts, Franklin will call the gamer, asking them to meet him at the golf course.

This will begin the DLC storyline for The Contract update for GTA Online, where players must complete a series of missions to recover Dr. Dre's lost mobile phone.

Side missions

The Contract also includes several side missions, all of which can be accessed from the Agency building. Security Contracts and Payphone Hits are the two main categories. The former is divided into five different types of missions.

Each contract differs in terms of the level of difficulty, and payouts are adjusted appropriately. For Payphone Hits, Franklin assigns assassination missions to gamers similar to Lester's assassination missions in GTA 5.

However, users aren't required to manipulate the stock market and are compensated with a fixed payout.

Edited by Ravi Iyer