GTA Online reveals what happened to Michael De Santa

GTA Online confirms that Michael De Santa is alive and well, so his fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Contract is the latest update to hit GTA Online. Not only does it reveal what happened to Franklin Clinton, it also makes a passing reference to Michael. He doesn't show up in person, but he can still be found in Los Santos. All players have to do is trigger a conversation during a mission.

Rockstar definitely went out of their way to please GTA 5 fans. Some players already knew that Trevor Philips was still alive. Franklin was also the main focus of this new Contract update. However, Michael had yet to be seen or heard from. It turns out that he is busy with his new career.

Here's what Michael has been doing in GTA Online

Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.



rsg.ms/4a84460 Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft. Partner with Franklin Clinton and friends in The Contract, an all-new adventure for GTA Online.Fix the kinds of problems plaguing Los Santos high rollers, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft.rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/LEDOXDtTcX

The latest GTA Online update has Franklin working directly with high profile clients. It turns out that Michael is also doing the same. However, he's doing it in a very different line of work. Here's what he's been up to for the past few years in GTA Online.

Michael is now a movie producer

There is a VIP Contract mission in GTA Online known as On Course. Players will team up with Franklin to chase down a few golfers. At some point in the mission, they will run through Richards Majestic Studios. Franklin will make a reference to Michael with the following line:

"Man, sh*t, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his a** ain't at work today..."

He outright states that Michael is currently working at the studio, which means he is alive and well. This also means that Franklin still has contact with Michael. The latter always wanted to work in the movie industry. After the success of Meltdown, it appears that hasn't changed whatsoever.

It's unknown whether or not Michael has retired from a life of crime. Despite his age, he's never been able to shake off that need for adrenaline. At the very least, he is living out his dream as the associate producer for Solomon Richards. Whether or not he physically shows up in GTA Online remains to be seen.

All the GTA 5 protagonists are doing well for themselves

Jingle Bellum ❄️ 🌽 @BellumGuardian I'm not gonna play the new gta online update because I'm done with gta online for a long time but it makes me happy that it makes ending C canon because I never had the heart to kill Michael or Trevor I'm not gonna play the new gta online update because I'm done with gta online for a long time but it makes me happy that it makes ending C canon because I never had the heart to kill Michael or Trevor

GTA 5 players are definitely happy to learn that each of the GTA 5 protagonists are still alive. Back in 2017, GTA Online revealed that Trevor was now a lifestyle coach. It wasn't until recently that players found out what happened to Michael and Franklin. All the GTA 5 protagonists have been making big moves in Los Santos.

Some players wondered if Michael was going to be mentioned in The Contract update, given Franklin's involvement. It turns out that Rockstar couldn't pass up the opportunity to make a reference.

There is always a nagging worry that anybody could end up like Johnny Klebitz. However, Rockstar always takes good care of GTA 5 characters. After all, it's the second best-selling video game in history, and Michael and Trevor were never going to bite the dust in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

