What happened to Trevor Philips after GTA 5?

GTA 5 players might ask themselves: whatever happened with Trevor Philips. It turns out there is a definite answer.

Despite the events of GTA 5, Trevor is alive and well. Rockstar Games makes it known as a fact. GTA Online had a few updates that confirmed he did not die. Remember, GTA 5 has three different endings, and the developer made it clear that the Deathwish ending is canon.

Trevor has kept himself very active since 2013. Every now and then, GTA Online gives players a little reminder of what happened. They leave behind just enough information to get an idea.

Hence, gamers who liked Trevor can rest easy.

Trevor Philips after GTA 5 ended

It's crucial to figure out the canon ending to GTA Online. This alone will determine Trevor's fate.

It turns out Franklin will spare him and Michael. GTA Online confirmed this a few years ago.

The canon ending to GTA 5

Back in 2019, Tao Cheng returned to the Diamond Resort and Casino. GTA 5 players may remember him as the son of Wei Cheng. He was a primary antagonist who could only be killed in the Deathwish ending.

Tao explicitly mentioned an incident at a country club. He almost got killed in this location. This outright confirms that GTA 5 ends with The Third Way mission. Trevor ends up surviving and kills all his main enemies.

It's been several years since GTA 5 ended. As a token of appreciation for his fans, GTA Online confirmed Trevor's whereabouts. It might be a little bit surprising.

What Trevor has been up to in GTA Online

The Smuggler's Run update to GTA Online finally revealed what Trevor has been up to. According to his friend Ron Jakowski, Trevor no longer spends time with him. He apparently went "Vinewood" in 2017.

Ron stated that Trevor is now a lifestyle coach and fitness guru. The former even speculated if Philips has abs now.

Trevor has yet to be seen since. At the very least, he is alive and well in Los Santos and made a name for himself.

The fate of his friends

The latest update regarding Trevor is from the Cayo Perico heist. It turns out he really did have an affair with Patricia Madrazo. However, it remains to be seen what happened to Michael and Franklin.

GTA Online makes frequent references to Trevor, though the fate of his friends remains a mystery. The canon ending to GTA 5 may give some answers.

It can be safely assumed Michael retired peacefully with his family. Unfortunately, Franklin is still unaccounted for in GTA Online.

Trevor barely contacts Ron and Wade anymore, and fans can conclude that he no longer interacts with Michael or Franklin. Of course, this is entirely based on speculation. Trevor is a busy guy. He may no longer have time for it.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer