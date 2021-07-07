5 reasons to pick the Deathwish ending in GTA 5

The Deathwish ending is the best finale in GTA 5 for several reasons.

Deathwish is Franklin's Option C in the finale, which triggers The Third Way mission in GTA 5. Not only is it the canon ending in GTA 5, but it's also the only ending where all three protagonists are alive.

By comparison, The Time's Come is the finale where players could kill Michael, and Something Sensible is the ending where Trevor dies.

Of course, there are more benefits to choosing the Deathwish ending over the others than just dead protagonists. The Third Way is a great mission, and the ramifications of completing it are more significant than the other finales.

Five reasons players should pick the Deathwish ending in GTA 5

#5 - It's the canon ending

Option C is the obvious ending to go with in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

It should go without saying that most gamers like to see the canon ending of a video game at least once. One could argue that the Deathwish ending is the best one in GTA 5 just by virtue of it being canon.

Of course, it's also worth noting that it's only confirmed to be the canon ending in GTA Online thanks to a random remark from Tao Cheng.

Still, most players would assume this is the canon ending solely for what happens in it.

#4 - It gets rid of Devin Weston

Devin Weston's official art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Deathwish ending is the only one where they could get rid of Devin Weston, GTA 5's main antagonist. He's unlikable and practically untouchable, which makes his survival in the other two endings rather unfortunate.

Fortunately for players, they can easily get rid of him in this ending. There is something lethargic about seeing the three GTA 5 protagonists standing tall over them, especially since it means all three of them are alive by the end of it.

#3 - It ties up all of the loose ends in GTA 5's story

Characters like Stretch get their ending here (Image via GTA Wiki)

The other two finales don't do a good job in letting players know what happens to some of the other characters associated with the story. For example, Lamar cuts ties with Stretch in the other two endings, but players never hear from Stretch again. Likewise, Wei Cheng vanishes altogether in those endings.

It's one thing to have a canon ending that lets players know they picked the right choice, it's another when that ending does the best job of closing out the storyline of GTA 5.

#2 - It's the most fun mission out of the three

Fun is subjective, but The Third Way has a lot more content than Something Sensible or The Time's Come. In those finales, the player simply chases the relevant protagonist and kills them. There's no backup or anything like that,

In The Third Way, players get to do more than just a simple chase scene. They're required to kill three targets (Stretch, Wei Cheng, Steve Haines) and then kidnap Devin Weston to put him out of commission. There's plenty of backup and other minor things to keep an eye out for, which makes the Deathwish ending feel more active.

#1 - Players keep all of the protagonists and their features

All three protagonists are alive (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is the most obvious reason to choose the Deathwish ending in GTA 5. Losing either Michael or Trevor in the other endings means that the player loses access to them forever in that save file.

Any feature associated with them is as good as gone. Players won't be able to hang out with them anymore or switch to them if they want to do something new.

Fortunately, the Deathwish ending foregoes all of that and allows the player to keep all of the protagonists.

