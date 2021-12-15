5 reasons GTA Online players should look forward to The Contract

Excitement is in the air, since GTA Online players don't have to wait much longer for the new update.
The Contract is set to feature the return of Franklin Clinton, a former GTA 5 protagonist. He has been making big moves in Los Santos as of late. His new agency just needs one big client so they can establish themselves. It's up to the GTA Online player to help Franklin out.
Players are marking their calendars for December 15th, which is just a day away. That's when they can finally get their hands on the new content. Whether it's exclusive music or the updated radio stations, there's a lot to look forward to in GTA Online. Here's what the players are most estatic about tomorrow.
Five reasons why The Contract from GTA Online has players excited
5) Potential cameos
The above Tweet is outdated since it was posted right before The Contract announcement. Nonetheless, there is still a point to be made regarding former protagonists. Rockstar is seemingly more open to giving them bigger roles in the GTA Online story.
Now that Franklin is back, some players also want the return of Michael and Trevor. It remains to be seen if they will be referenced in the new update.
4) New weapons and vehicles
GTA Online will provide their players with some creative firepower. Both the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher will be very useful in stealth operations. The Contract will also feature some brand new vehicles, such as the Enus Jubilee and Dewbauchee Champion.
It's unknown if there will be other weapons or vehicles. Players should keep their eyes peeled just in case.
3) A brand new radio station
MOTOMAMI is the latest radio station to arrive in GTA Online. According to their official website, Rockstar describes it as a mix of "eclectic" music. It will be hosted by Arca and Rosalía, and it will feature popular tracks from various artists. The name of the radio station is based off Rosalía's upcoming album.
GTA Online is also going to breathe more life into local radio stations. West Coast Classics and Radio Los Santos will be given a "major overhaul" by Rockstar themselves. The former will feature a heavy emphasis on Dr. Dre and all his classic hits.
2) Exclusive music from famous artists
Rockstar will release exclusive music for The Contract update. They are currently advertising the following tracks on their main website:
- Let’s Get It by ScHoolboy Q
- You Wanna by Nez
- Freaks by Nez, feat. Moodymann and Gangsta Boo
Dr. Dre will also showcase his skills with an exclusive song. CircoLoco Records will release these songs early next year, but GTA Online players will be the first to hear them.
1) Franklin is finally back
After so many years, GTA 5 players should be happy to see Franklin again. He is no longer a street hustler, but a highly successful businessman. Regardless, he still misses getting his hands dirty, just like in the old days.
GTA Online players can see what he's been up to in tomorrow's update. It's good to see that he's done well for himself.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.