New ROSALÍA x Arca radio station confirmed to be added to GTA Online new DLC

Rockstar has revealed few more details about the music to be featured in GTA Online with The Contract DLC. A new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos will be hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, who have a history of partnering with Rockstar. Here's an in depth look at all the music from a host of new artists that haven't been featured before in GTA Online.

MOTOMAMI Los Santos, a genre-spanning new station from ROSALÍA x Arca feat. Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee and Aventura. Plus ROSALÍA's "LA FAMA" with The Weeknd from the Motomami album, tracks from Arca, and much more.

The above tweet notifies GTA Online players about this new radio station, which is supposed to include a mish mash of music from varying genres. It will feature songs from Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, and Aventura, among others. This is the 26th radio station to be included in GTA Online barring the inclusion of the custom radio station "Self Radio".

The new station will also contain "LA FAMA," ROSALÍA's debut song from her upcoming MOTOMAMI album (featuring The Weeknd). There will be music by Arca, as well as an exclusive Bad Gyal song made by The Music Locker's own Keinemusik. ROSALÍA is a popular Grammy-winning Spanish singer and songwriter from Barcelona.

On the flipside, Arca is a Venezuelan musician, singer, composer, record producer, and DJ who is also from Barcelona. Both these artists produce music which mostly belongs to the same genres which are flamenco pop and urbano. As mentioned before, the station plays music from a variety of genres like rap, pop, dancehall, techno, house, and others.

On Radio Los Santos, Big Boy drops a stack of exclusive new music while on West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre's illustrious career with a "Dre Day" takeover.

Apart from this, The Contract DLC for GTA Online also introduces a whole range of new songs for existing radio stations. Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics, two rap-based radio stations, will be getting songs from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Pusha T, TiaCorine, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy, YG, Saweetie, Future, Tyler, the Creator, Kodak Black, and many more.

