GTA Online The Contract Radio Station updates revealed

Rockstar has finally revealed the new radio station and music that will be added to GTA Online with The Contract DLC. The new radio station will feature music by Arca and ROSALÍA. While the update is primarily based around rappers, it will also be updating existing hip-hop radio stations West Coast Classics and Radio Los Santos with brand new tracks.

Rockstar reveals new radio station and updates to existing ones for The Contract DLC in GTA Online

Coming to GTA Online: a new station from ROSALÍA x Arca, station updates from Big Boy and DJ Pooh, and much more. Plus exclusive new music from Dr. Dre, ScHoolboy Q, Freddie Gibbs, and more as part of The Contract.

From the above tweet, it is quite clear that Rockstar is bringing in plenty of new music to GTA Online. This includes an all-new radio station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos that will primarily contain music from ROSALÍA and Arca. There will also be exclusive music from Dr. Dre, something that was revealed from the very beginning of the update's announcement.

Meanwhile, iconic host Big Boy will be launching a slew of new music on Radio Los Santos. The fan favorite station will feature songs from Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Pusha T, TiaCorine, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy, YG, Saweetie, Future, Tyler, the Creator, Kodak Black, and many more. Mike Dean and ScHoolboy Q also make appearances on the station as special guests.

DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre's amazing career with Dre Day on the West Coast Classics radio station with a collection that consists of classics like The Next Episode as well as collaborations with luminaries like 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and Jay-Z. It also includes call-ins from many of Dre's friends and colleagues.

On Radio Los Santos, Big Boy drops a stack of exclusive new music while on West Coast Classics, DJ Pooh pays tribute to Dr. Dre's illustrious career with a "Dre Day" takeover. Two existing stations also get a major overhaul.

Meanwhile, Dâm-Funk performs the soundtrack for The Contract DLC with his unique spin on the iconic G-funk sound for Los Santos. ScHoolboy Q's Let's Get It, the lead single from his upcoming CircoLoco Records EP (produced by Nez), will premiere on Radio Los Santos. Meanwhile, two new Nez tracks from the EP, You Wanna and Let's Get It, are available on two CircoLoco Records USB collectibles.

The EP's third track Freaks by Nez, featuring Moodymann and Gangsta Boo, will be featured in Los Santos Tuners update's Kenny's Backyard Boogie Mix. Until the EP's release on CircoLoco Records early next year, all three tracks will be heard exclusively on GTA Online.

