Dr. Dre to release exclusive music for GTA Online

The new GTA Online update will feature brand new music from Dr. Dre himself.
GTA Online players will likely recognize the famous rapper, who is a longtime collaborator with Rockstar Games. GTA San Andreas contains several of his most popular songs. The rapper also made a cameo appearance in the Cayo Perico heist, where he finds out his unreleased music was stolen.
Dr. Dre is making his return to GTA Online, where he plans on getting his music back. The Contract is set to release on December 15. Players will have to figure out a way to return his stolen tracks. They will also gain access to some very exclusive music, courtesy of Dre himself.
GTA Online teams up with Dr. Dre to deliver exclusive music
GTA Online players can finally resolve a plot issue from the Cayo Perico update. Juan Strickler invited Dr. Dre to his party, who was unable to attend when his data was breached. The new update will feature the conclusion to this story. By the end of the day, players will have access to Dre's newest hits.
Dr. Dre is a major focus in The Contract update
After several years of absence, Franklin Clinton makes his big return to the GTA series. He now runs a "celebrity solutions agency," yet he also needs a bigger client. DJ Pooh suggests that players meet up with Dr. Dre.
Ever since Cayo Perico, Dre has run into a few problems. Here's what's currently going on in GTA Online:
"...Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself."
On behalf of Franklin and his agency, GTA Online players will have to retrieve the stolen music. Music is a major priority in The Contract update, which is why Dre is taking center stage.
GTA Online will include a new radio station
Rockstar is going to add a lot of content this December 15. Along with Dr. Dre's involvement, the new update will feature the following:
- An eclectic radio station with several guest hosts
- Big updates to other radio stations
- Collaborations with popular artists
- Exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre
The Contract update cannot arrive soon enough for many players. GTA Online players will be able to enjoy a diverse selection of tracks. Music is only part of the chaotic fun, which makes this a welcome update.
Snoop Dogg already hinted at Dr. Dre's involvement this year
Both legendary rappers have teamed up together for several years now. Snoop Dogg himself mentioned that Dr. Dre was currently working on a project with Rockstar Games. He said this during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine:
"I do know he’s making great ******* music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out."
It turns out that Snoop Dogg was referring to GTA Online. Dr. Dre will play a very prominent role in the upcoming update.
