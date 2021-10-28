“His music is coming out in new GTA game”: Snoop Dogg claims Dr. Dre could release new music through GTA Trilogy

According to his longtime buddy and partner Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre is allegedly working on new tracks for the GTA franchise. Video game informant Nibel (@Nibellion) believes Snoop Dogg is referring to the upcoming GTA remastered trilogy, or even GTA 6.

Dr. Dre could be releasing new music through the GTA Remastered Trilogy, according to Snoop Dogg

“Some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”



According to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre is working on new songs for the next Grand Theft Auto"Some of his music is connected to the GTA game that's coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

Snoop Dogg has opened up about Dr. Dre releasing new music, and this is supposedly happening through a GTA game. However, it has yet to be determined which game he is referring to. It could be the upcoming Definitive Edition trilogy, the eagerly awaited GTA 6, or even the next GTA Online update.

Dr. Dre hasn't released any solo music in years, since Compton came out in 2015. His new music could also be a nod to his upcoming album, Detox, which has been in the works for a while.

While some speculate that the music will be included in the new remasters, this appears to be a long shot. This is because the GTA Trilogy is not set in the modern era, and features popular music from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. In fact, GTA San Andreas includes some of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's most popular tracks from the 1990s.

Besides, the Definitive Edition trilogy will be released in just two weeks. It seems improbable that Dr. Dre will be working on new music for the game in such a short period of time.

If its indeed 6, then that puts them at the music phase of that development cycle. @Nibellion Either San Andreas soundtrack update or an update to the Enhanced GTA 5 version coming out. Could be GTA Online stuff as well.If its indeed 6, then that puts them at the music phase of that development cycle. @Nibellion Either San Andreas soundtrack update or an update to the Enhanced GTA 5 version coming out. Could be GTA Online stuff as well. If its indeed 6, then that puts them at the music phase of that development cycle.

Some fans believe that GTA 5: Enhanced and Expanded will include the songs. GTA 6 hasn't been excluded from the list of possibilities either. If the soundtrack is for GTA 6, as the above tweet suggests, it could mean that Rockstar is in the music development phase for the game.

However, the most likely scenario is that the new music is for GTA Online's upcoming update. Rockstar has often collaborated with well-known artists, including Dr. Dre, in their multiplayer game. It's possible that he's returning for another such collaboration, or that he's simply using the game to launch his upcoming music. It must be clarified that everything known about the situation at this point is nothing but pure speculation.

