5 classic Dr. Dre songs that would fit right into GTA Online

GTA Online is proud to announce a partnership with Dr. Dre and his musical catalog. Officially, Dr. Dre and Franklin will be teaming up with GTA Online players for a new storyline.

With the new DLC less than a week away, the GTA Online community is dying to find out what new music and characters Dr. Dre will be bringing with him.

In that regard, this article will discuss five classic Dr. Dre tunes that would fit right in on GTA Online.

Five iconic Dr. Dre songs that would be mesmerizing on GTA Online

GTA Online players will never be able to forget Dre after they first spotted him in the Cayo Perico Heist DLC almost exactly one year ago on 15 December 2020. Here are five of his iconic tunes that will accentuate the GTA Online experience.

1) Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg - Nuthin But A G Thang

This classic Dr. Dre beat from 1992 was used in the movie Boyz In Tha Hood. It captures the vibe of rolling around in a lowrider like a gangster. All GTA Online players would be delighted with this song on the radio.

This tune did appear in GTA San Andreas with great effect. Indubitably, fans would like to hear it make a return to GTA Online.

2) Dr. Dre - Keep Their Heads Ringin'

This song is another brilliant 90s hip hop anthem that deserves to be on West Coast Classics or Radio Los Santos in GTA Online. Most players will already be familiar with this song.

The tune is also famous for being in the movie Friday starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. The relationship between the two characters in the movie is reminiscent of the dynamic between Franklin and Lamar in GTA 5.

3) Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Kurupt - The Next Episode

This unforgettable Dr. Dre tune is by far one of his best. It also features three hip hop heavyweights in Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and Nate Dogg.

GTA Online players will be mesmerized with this song as they cruise around the city doing missions for Dr. Dre and Franklin after next week's new DLC.

4) Dr. Dre - Bang Bang

Another one of Dr. Dre's 90's ganster rap songs, Bang Bang fits into GTA Online perfectly. It suits the vibes of the GTA franchise down to the ground.

Most of Dre's 90's hip hop sits well with the players because of their previous incorporation in GTA San Andreas. The earlier game was set in 1992, the same year Dr. Dre released the first Chronic album.

Considering the ghetto movie connections to the GTA franchise, it just makes sense to add this song to GTA Online.

5) Dr. Dre ft. Ice Cube - Natural Born Killaz

It makes sense to put this song on GTA Online as it's not only a Dr. Dre classic, but it also features Ice Cube. Two of the biggest rappers in the world deserve to have their beat in GTA Online. Especially as GTA already features some N.W.A. tunes that were also composed by the same two stars.

