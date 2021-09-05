5 famous musicians who appeared in GTA Online

From Julian Casablancas to Dr. Dre, there is no shortage of famous musicians in GTA Online.

Music is a core aspect of the series. It sets an atmospheric tone for the players. The explosive popularity of GTA Online has drawn much attention to it, which resulted in many famous musicians collaborating with Rockstar Games. These musicians are well known within their respective industries.

Some of them even made appearances on GTA Online. Interestingly, these developments have been fairly recent. The Cayo Perico and Los Santos Tuners updates were huge in this regard.

In GTA Online, appearances can range from small cameos to hosting radio stations. However, a few of these musicians even play a major role in GTA Online.

Five famous musicians that made a cameo in GTA Online

5) Moodymann

Moodymann is a legend in the underground scene. He first made a brief appearance in the Cayo Perico update. Moodymann could be found in the Music Locker near the Diamond Resort and Casino.

Los Santos Tuners greatly expanded his role, as Moodymann is now a major character who regularly gives out missions. Unfortunately, he developed a notorious reputation within the community. Most GTA Online players dislike putting up with his attitude and lack of appreciation.

Nonetheless, Moodymann has already made a name for himself. The Music Locker features several tracks from his favorite mixes.

4) Jimmy Iovine

Jimmy Iovine in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically speaking, Jimmy Iovine isn't a musician. He is a music producer and record executive. However, his musical expertise cannot be denied. Iovine has worked with industry legends like Tupac Shakur and Eminem. Together with Dr. Dre, Iovine founded Beats Electronics.

He made a cameo with Dr. Dre during the events of Cayo Perico. Unlike Dr. Dre, Iovine doesn't have much involvement with the series. However, he did produce the song Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks. The song is found in GTA 4, under the Liberty Rock radio station.

3) DJ Pooh

DJ Pooh in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

DJ Pooh is a famous rap artist from the West Coast. Interestingly, he already has history with the series. Not only was he a writer for GTA San Andreas, he was also a co-producer. Most notably, DJ Pooh brought in Young Maylay to voice Carl Johnson.

He also hosted the West Coast Classics radio station in GTA 5. Recently, DJ Pooh made a brief cameo in GTA Online where he showed up with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine for the Cayo Perico update. However, they canceled their trip during the mission. Instead, DJ Pooh sends former Roots member Scott Storch.

2) Julian Casablancas

Julian Casablancas is a famous musician. He is best known for his work in The Strokes and The Voidz. Casablancas is not one to be complacent, given his approach to the avant-garde. Several of his songs are featured on GTA Online.

Kult FM was recently added with the Cayo Perico update. It mainly focuses on experimental rock, although it dabbles with different genres. Casablancas is the main host for this station.

1) Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre is a controversial rap artist who has won several industry awards. Straight out of Compton, he was part of the famous rap group N.W.A. In fact, a few of their songs can be found in GTA San Andreas and GTA 5.

Dr. Dre made a small cameo in Cayo Perico, along with Jimmy Iovine and DJ Pooh. He was supposed to take a vacation to the private island. However, he was notified that his car was stolen. It apparently contained unreleased music tracks. Unfortunately, in light of such events, Dr. Dre ended up canceling his trip.

