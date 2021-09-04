Here is everything GTA Online players need to know about the Übermacht Cypher

GTA Online players can finally get their hands on the Übermacht Cypher, one of the last vehicle updates for Los Santos Tuners.

The Cypher was released as part of the event week for September. Like most vehicles of its class, this sports coupe offers very good performance. The Cypher bears a few similarities with the Sentinel and Zion. Interestingly enough, their names are references to the Matrix action movies.

GTA Online players can purchase it at Legendary Motorsport. This is one of the last vehicles to be released under Los Santos Tuners. Regardless, it falls somewhere down the middle in terms of performance and price range. Having said that, GTA Online players should get a better look at the Übermacht Cypher.

Here is what GTA Online players should know about the Übermacht Cypher

Here is another official screenshot of the Übermacht Cypher (Image via GTA Online)

The Übermacht Cypher has GTA Online players excited to try it out. The sports coupe has only been out for a short while. Nonetheless, it's one of the easiest vehicles to get one's hands on.

The Cypher is mainly based off of the real world BMW M2 (F87).

Overall performance

YouTuber Broughy1322 has accurately tested the top speed of the Cypher. It can go up to 113.50 miles per hour. GTA Online players can make good use of its great acceleration and will reach top speeds in no time.

The Cypher also has really good handling which allows it to make the tightest of turns. While it's not the best vehicle in Los Santos Tuners, it's still reliable. GTA Online players can safely use it in most street races. However, it will have a hard time catching up with the Calico GTF.

Current price tag and potential discounts

The Übermacht Cypher can be purchased for $1,550,000. This makes it one of the cheaper vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update. GTA players can buy this vehicle if they want to save on a few hundred thousand dollars.

Interestingly, the current trade price is $1,162,500. However, trade prices are quite capricious. To get a good discount on a vehicle, GTA Online players may have to be patient. Trade prices are unlocked randomly for every five reputation levels.

A good way to increase reputation is through street races. To facilitate growth, Los Santos Tuners offers plenty of challenges for GTA Online players.

Miscellaneous information

GTA Online players can give it several different liveries. Some of them are references to the Need for Speed racing games. This makes sense, as both games make prominent use of BMW-style vehicles.

Going back to the Matrix reference, there is a character known as Cypher. He was played by Joe Pantoliano, who voiced Luigi Goterelli in GTA 3. Most of the vehicles under the Übermacht name are Matrix callbacks.

The Übermacht Cypher is a dependable vehicle. Its good handling allows it to maintain its top speed and acceleration. GTA Online players should consider it if they are into BMW vehicles.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul