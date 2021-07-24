Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: All you need to know

The Los Santos Tuners update of GTA Online is finally out and has introduced many new vehicles to the game along with races and robberies.

Karin Calico GTF is one of the many new vehicles added to the game as part of the update.

The Karin Calico GTF is a three-doored sports car that has been influenced by the Toyota Celica. The description for the car on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos site says:

Ah, the 90's. Out of a chaotic fusion of grunge, dial-up, thirdwave feminism and feature-length porn came the Karin Calico GTF, a car that took a little bit of everything and made something new: muscle heritage, rally chops, street racer cred. Looks like it's time to drop the sticky VHS and curtain your hair, homeskillet: you've got some homework to do.

In this article, we will tell you all you need to know about the Karin Calico GTF.

All you need to know about the Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online

#1- Performance

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Karin Calico GTF has phenomenal speed and acceleration. The Calico's max speed is still untested, but there is a chance that the Calico GTF might be one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online.

The car's great acceleration allows it to speed off the starting line and reach its top speed in a matter of seconds.

The car has good handling as well, so cutting corners at high speeds won't be an issue. The off-road handling when the car is on gravel, dirt and asphalt is also pretty great, which is pretty rare for sports cars. Once fully upgraded, the Calico's handling can easily be compared to supercars.

Most of Calico's stats are similar to the Sultan Classic, with them even having similar sounding engines.

#2- Design

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Karin Calico GTF has a very retro design, with the car having a street racer look to it while having posh sports car features at the same time.

The car is a three-seater with two doors and a minimal interior design. The rear of the car has a badging reading "CALICO" with "2.0 TURBO" underneath.

#3- Price

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website shows the Karin Calico GTF cost at $1,718,000, or $1,496,000 after unlocking its trade price.

The car can also be found in the LS car meet where players can drive it on the test track.

