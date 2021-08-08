5 of the fastest sports classics cars in GTA Online

Top speed is everything for thrill seekers and their sports classics; GTA Online offers plenty of these vehicles.

Sports classics are a retro-style callback to previous generations. These GTA Online vehicles are not only stylish, they also boast respectable top speeds. Some of these sports classics see major usage in competitive play. A prime example is the all-pervasive Toreador.

Through accurate in-game tests, these statistics were compiled by Broughy1322. The top speed for all these sports classics is measured accordingly. GTA Online players will break the speed limit with these ultramodern vehicles. However, the top speed also depends on the best modifications.

Here are five of the faster sports classic vehicles in GTA Online

5) Monroe ($490,000)

The Pegassi Monroe offers a respectable 122 mph for its top speed. Based on the real-life Lamborghini Miura, it's incredibly fast on the road. Appearance-wise, it's quite slick and stylish for a sports classic.

With a higher rate of acceleration, the Monroe stands out among the pack. Its consistency allows players to not lose control, since it doesn't oversteer like other vehicles of its class.

Performance-wise, it's above-average in every stat. It's perfect for long scenic drives near the ocean.

This sports classic is either named after Matt Monro or Marylin Monroe. It's clearly inspired by Italian manufacturers, but it also has a feminine design. Coincidentally, actor Nicolas Cage bought a Lamborghini Miura for the same exact price as the Monroe.

4) Viseris ($875,000)

124.25 mph is nothing to sneeze at with the Lampadati Viseris. It certainly looks like a sports classic straight out of a James Bond flick. The Viseris is slightly below the average for its performance.

Thankfully, it can be fully upgraded to boast some of the highest top speeds in GTA Online.

When moving in a straight line, the Viseris will have exceptional speed. However, it's easy to lose control when it starts to spin out. GTA Online players have to be careful with how they drive this sports classic. It does make for a useful drift car, given its suspension capabilities.

GTA Online players can equip a pair of machine guns on this vehicle. Combat-wise, it has decent attacking power against opponents.

Unfortunately, it's practically useless against heavily-armored vehicles. Players are better off avoiding confrontation with this sports classic.

3) Z-Type ($950,000)

The Truffade Z-Type is a luxury-brand vehicle with a top speed of 126.25 mph. It's quite an old-school car. It dates back to when the Zaibatsu Corporation owned it in GTA 2. The Z-Type makes a grand entrance in GTA Online, transitioning from the 2D era of the series to 3D.

In terms of performance, the Z-Type uses a V12 engine for higher speed. Unfortunately, it struggles to make sharp corners, since it has less-than-stellar weight distribution. It can also spin out of control when oversteering. However, excellent drivers should have no issues.

For GTA Online players, the Z-Type is mainly a fashion statement. It's a neat reminder of how far the series has gone since the old days. Interestingly, Devin Weston implies that only ten models were made.

Given its availability in GTA Online, this is obviously not the case. Anybody can buy it now.

2) Deluxo ($4,721,500)

It's back to the future with this heavily-inspired vehicle. The Imponte Deluxo can reach a top speed of 127.25 mph, making it the second fastest of the sports classics. It's also one of the most expensive items on this list.

Not much has changed in its transition from the 3D era to HD format. The Deluxo is slightly narrower than its original counterpart. However, it now has the ability to use hovercraft mode. This allows it to fly above ground.

Despite a slight oversteer, the Deluxo handles itself well during top speed. It also uses weaponry such as homing missiles and machine guns. Experienced GTA Online players will make good use of the vehicle.

1) Toreador ($3,666,000)

At a whopping 135.25 mph, the Toreador boasts the highest top speed of all the sports classics. With good handling and acceleration, it's a respectable vehicle to drive on the road. However, its real usage lies in combat situations and submersion in water.

Toreadors are the perfect counter to the Oppressor Mk II. Not only does it have machine guns and missile launchers, a Toreador can tank a good amount of hits. With accurately-lined shots, the Oppressor can be taken out in no time. Toreadors are often compared to Strombergs and Deluxos.

Better yet, it also uses the submarine mode to submerge underwater. It can even use sonar abilities to detect nearby treasure. Toreadors are a valuable asset for GTA Online players, given they can do just about anything. On land, sea, and air, the Toreador is devastating.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul