5 reasons why GTA Online players should get the Sultan RS Classic

With the arrival of the Sultan RS Classic, GTA Online players have a new fantastic car to get their hands on.

The Los Santos Tuners update was a major one for GTA Online. It continues to release some of the fastest sports cars in recent memory. There are only a few vehicles left before the update is finished, and one of them is the Karin Sultan RS Classic.

It's a reliable sports car, to say the least, and GTA Online players should give it a good look.

The Sultan RS Classic is a two door variant of its original counterpart, the Sultan RS. Its high performance allows it to win street races more easily. GTA Online players will definitely get their money's worth with this vehicle.

Five reasons why GTA Online players should consider the Sultan RS Classic

5) It’s based off the Subaru Impreza 22B STI

The Sultan RS Classic takes inspiration from the Subaru Impreza 22B STI. It's nearly identical, boasting a blue color scheme. Notably, the Subaru 22B is a very rare vehicle as only a few hundred have been sold at high prices. It's certainly easier getting the Sultan RS Classic from GTA Online.

Sports car enthusiasts would love to get their hands on this vehicle. Unfortunately for the United States, government regulations make it difficult to import it.

What makes the Subaru 22B impressive is its design and performance. Having said that, the Sultan RS Classic is the closest most people will get to owning a Subaru 22B.

4) The vehicles has a decent trade price

Normally, GTA Online players can buy the Sultan RS Classic for $1,789,000. Like most vehicles from Los Santos Tuners, it's relatively expensive. However, players don't have to pay it for its full price. Instead, they can go for a trade deal.

The current trade price for the Sultan RS Classic is $1,341,750. Having said that, Reputation is very important in GTA Online. Trade prices can be randomly unlocked for every five levels or so. It might take a while to grind it, as the best way to increase rep levels is through street races.

Interestingly, there is a difference of $447,250, which is a considerable amount. However, the Sultan RS Classic is absolutely worth its price tag.

3) It boasts great acceleration

The Sultan RS Classic can be bought at a lower rate (Image via Rockstar Games)

Street race winners are dependent on high speeds, and if a vehicle starts up too slowly, they might never catch up. The good news is that acceleration is a strong suit for the Sultan RS Classic.

Sometimes a player is forced to stop. Whether they crash into another vehicle or put on the brakes, they need to get back in the race. Acceleration can determine the success rate of a single vehicle.

Broughy1322 did some testing for its top speed and found that the Sultan RS Classic can go up to 117.50 miles per hour. Due to its excellent acceleration, it will go from zero to a hundred very quickly. Players will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats.

2) The vehicle handles extremely well

It doesn't matter how fast a sports car is if they lack handling capabilities. GTA Online players should expect sharp turns in their street races. They need vehicles with proper handling to avoid crashes.

The Sultan RS Classic is very responsive as players can make the tightest of turns without many issues. Considering the top speed of the Sultan RS Classic, good handling is a basic necessity to win street races.

GTA Online is all about the competitive drive between players, both figuratively and literally. Street races are won through a combination of speed, handling, and luck. The Sultan RS Classic is one of the best Los Santos Tuners have to offer.

1) It’s a good alternative to the Calico GTF

The Calico GTF is one of the better cars from the recent GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Calico GTF is arguably one of the best sports cars from Los Santos Tuners. It shows off a swaggering amount of speed, handling, and acceleration. However, it costs nearly two million dollars. For GTA Online players trying to save a few hundred thousand, the Sultan RS Classic is a great alternative.

One major benefit of the Sultan RS Classic is the steering. The Calico GTF may have slight problems with understeering but thankfully, the Sultan RS Classic performs a little better in this regard. GTA Online players need not worry about missing their turns.

On the flip side, the Calico GTF will get out of tighter corners faster. Overall, the Sultan RS Classic is a viable competitor, and it wouldn't hurt GTA Online players to have it in their garage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul