5 of the slowest sports cars in GTA Online

GTA Online sports cars are known for their top speed, yet more than a few end up disappointing in this aspect.

For the most part, sports cars in GTA Online tend to be fast. However, the slower ones tend to go a little above a hundred miles per hour. Since most of these sports cars are relatively slow, they fetch a low price tag. The only exception is the Imorgon, which costs over two million.

Broughy1322 provides the perfect data for these findings. Based on his research and personal findings, he is able to conclude that these are the real stats. This list will not include unreleased cars from the Los Santos Tuners update. It will also not include go-karts and bikes. These vehicles must be classified as sports cars.

Five slowest sports cars in GTA Online

5) Benefactor Schafter LWB (109.50 mph)

GTA Online players can fork over $208,000 to get their hands on the Schafter LWB. The vehicle was made available after a GTA Online update (Executives and Other Criminals). It's a luxury car with a stylish appearance.

The Schafter LWB isn't nearly as good as its original counterpart. The handling and acceleration are lower, while the top speed is slightly higher. Since it's one of the slower vehicles in its class, it doesn't really matter. Due to its heavy weight, it has less response time when turning.

Like most vehicles on this list, GTA Online players should only get it if they want to look modish. Modifications will make it decent, but it's nothing too special. The Schafter LWB is mainly for style points.

4) Overflod Imorgon (107.25 mph)

The Imorgon is one of the more expensive yet slow vehicles at $2,165,000. It was released as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update. As an electric vehicle, it ranks up there with the Raiden and Voltic. It has a rather unusual front grille.

Despite its lower top speed (in comparison to other sports cars), it's a dependable vehicle. The Imorgon can reliably go at high speeds without any traction loss. Due to its sharp handling and acceleration, it's a good vehicle for tight maneuvers. For example, it's decent in street races with several corners.

The main weakness of the Imorgon is its relatively low top speed which could be a deal breaker for GTA Online players who prefer faster cars.

3) Maibatsu Penumbra (105.25 mph)

GTA Online players only need to pay a measly $24,000 to get this vehicle. It's the cheapest sports car on this entire list. It uses a powerful engine that makes very loud sounds. Like most cheap sports cars, the stats aren't remarkable by any means; it's merely okay by the standards of GTA Online.

The Penumbra boasts decent top speed, however, it lacks acceleration. Due to its physical frame, players cannot rely on the weak brakes and modifications will be needed to bring it to its full potential. Thankfully, its handling allows players to respond quickly.

Overall, the Penumbra is mainly for show.

2) Dinka Blista Compact (103 mph)

The Blista Compact only costs $42,000. Notably, it's only available for next-gen versions of GTA Online. The same goes for its counterpart, the Go Go Monkey Blista. It originally made its debut in GTA Vice City.

Despite its classification as a sports vehicle, it's more akin to a compact one. Its handling and acceleration are slightly above average, however, its top speed is severely lacking. In summation, it cannot reliably go fast without the risk of understeering.

The Blista Compact can take a few hits, but heavy damage to the front can disable the wheels. GTA Online players should tread carefully.

1) Hijak Khamelion (102.25 mph)

GTA Online players can buy the Khamelion for only $100,000. Interestingly, it's an electric hybrid for its class. While it was once exclusive to the Collector's Edition, GTA Online players can now get it on enhanced versions.

Stat-wise, it's nothing spectacular. The Khamelion underwhelms in the handling category, and as a result, tends to understeer in sharp corners. However, it provides good traction on the road. When heavily damaged beyond repair, this electric vehicle will not make any sounds.

Unfortunately, the Khamelion is a terrible choice for street races. Even with the necessary upgrades, it will not catch up to its competitors. As it stands, the Khamelion has the slowest top speed of any sports vehicle. GTA Online players are better off using it for scenic routes near the beach as it serves no use otherwise.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

