Which GTA Vice City asset missions were the most fun?

For the first time in the series, GTA Vice City allows players to financially invest in their future. By the end of the game, Tommy Vercetti will control most of the city through his lucrative properties. There are ten criminal businesses a player can run. The vast majority of these properties have to be purchased.

Once the player acquires the asset, they can perform a series of missions. Completing these tasks will result in daily income for that particular business. Given the gameplay experience of GTA Vice City, more than a few of these missions are entertaining. Players should ask themselves which ones are the best.

GTA Vice City asset missions - which ones did players enjoy the most?

What is considered "fun" is a subjective concept. However, the GTA community tends to share the same opinions. Namely, a few missions are highly regarded for their action-packed sequences. Meanwhile, some are considered time-consuming wastes of space. It varies from asset to asset.

Malibu Club

With one notable exception, the Malibu Club missions are a high point for GTA Vice City. Tommy Vercetti must assemble a rag-tag team of robbers for one specific task - cleaning out the vaults in El Banco Corrupto Grande.

The Job is considered one of the best missions in GTA Vice City. It serves as the earliest blueprint for the heists in GTA 5, particularly the prep work. This isn't a typical "go here, kill someone, go back" mission. Players have to keep the hostages in check, fend off law enforcement, and make a dramatic exit.

Unfortunately, The Driver is a low point for the Malibu Club missions - it's a difficult race with no rewarding experience. At the very least, the other prep missions held up on their own. No Escape? is a daring break-in to a police station while The Shootist tests a player's skill with a gun.

InterGlobal Studios

Out of all the GTA Vice City assets, InterGlobal Studios is one of the most well-rounded but difficult. The only real weak point is Dildo Dodo; it's an aerial-based mission with hard-to-reach checkpoints and low fuel.

G-Spotlight has the players use a motorbike to jump from building to building. It does require good driving and reflexes, but it's a rewarding experience for thrill seekers and stunt jumpers. If it's too hard for players, they can also use a Police Maverick to fly around.

Recruitment Drive and Martha's Mugshot are what a GTA player expects from a mission - plenty of gunfights and chase sequences. The latter mission has a rare golden limousine available, which makes it a collector's item.

Print Works

Print Works requires players to bring their best guns with plenty of health and armor. Most of the enemies here pack really powerful weapons, such as the shotguns in Hit the Courrier. These missions will test the player to see if they are up to the challenge.

Among the asset missions, these are the most action-based (besides the Malibu Club). Whether it's a gunfight on a ship full of guards, or collecting plates from a counterfeit syndicate, Print Works brings the pain. However, some players like it that way. GTA Vice City rewards skill and precision.

Kaufman Cabs

Thankfully, Kaufman Cabs is one of the easiest assets in GTA Vice City. As long as the player is a good driver, they shouldn't have to worry about anything. If the taxi side quest is already completed, the jump boost will be a major asset (such as the missions V.I.P. and Friendly Rivalry).

Cabmaggedon is one of the more unique GTA Vice City missions. Players will have to survive a demolition derby in the middle of a warehouse lot. Their reward is a zebra-painted cab, one of the rarest vehicles in GTA Vice City.

Phil's Place

Once the Malibu Club is complete, Phil Cassidy will offer Tommy Vercetti a series of missions. Completing them will reward the players with military-grade weaponry, which is useful for the later stages of GTA Vice City.

Gun Runner is difficult since players will have to deal with powerful enemies. However, a Rhino tank makes it a trivial matter. The real interesting mission is Boomshine Saigon, where a player has to drive in a drunken state of mind. With blurred vision and disorienting controls, it can be a fun challenge.

Sunshine Autos

Sunshine Autos doesn't offer traditional GTA missions. Instead, players simply have to collect specific vehicles and bring them back to the garage. The real challenge is finding them, such as the golf carts in Leaf Links. GTA Vice City is a relatively small map, so it shouldn't take long with a guide.

Whether or not this can be considered fun depends on the player. However, there are street races they can partake in once they purchase the property. They make good use of the entire Vice City map.

Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory

Sadly, there is a single asset mission here - Distribution. Tommy Vercetti uses a Mr. Whoopee van to sell "ice cream" to local residents. Meanwhile, he needs to avoid police attention as he sells 50 products.

There is not much else to say. This is more in line with vehicle-based missions, such as taxis and ambulances. It's not the most exciting mission in the series, but it doesn't take long to complete.

Pole Position

Unlike most businesses, the strip club only features a single hidden objective. Most GTA Vice City players wouldn't realize it unless they did it by accident or looked it up - the game makes no mention of what to do here.

After a player spends $300, the side mission is complete and they will unlock daily revenue. Unless a player really enjoys dances from polygonal models, there's not much else to say. While it's not the most action-packed asset, it's certainly easier than what the boatyard has in store.

Boatyard

Arguably one of the most frustrating assets in GTA Vice City. The boatyard only has a single mission - Checkpoint Charlie. Players have to collect 26 packages through the tropical waters of Vice City.

Given the relatively small time limit (two and a half minutes) and rigid control scheme, it's easy to screw up this mission. If the boat misses a package, the player has to waste time going back. Out of all the GTA Vice City assets, this one has the least entertaining missions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

