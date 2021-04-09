5 vehicles in GTA Online that are not as great as they once were

Unfortunately, some GTA Online vehicles aren't as good as they once were.

Time changes everything. Even the fictional world of GTA Online is prone to the cruel effects of time passing by. While players aren't getting weaker, a lot of their vehicles have become a shell of their former glory. They might have minor niches today, but they're no longer a dominant part of the metagame in GTA Online.

Powercreep is an unfortunate reason why that might be the case. However, not all vehicles have been affected by powercreep as much as the vehicles listed here have been.

Some of them, like the Rhino Tank, have been nerfed in the past. Considering that even a prime version of the Rhino would be considered mediocre today, it's unfortunate to see how far some of these vehicles have fallen in GTA Online's landscape.

GTA Online vehicles that are not as great as they once were

#5 - Bati 801

The Bati 801 (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Bati 801 is a very cheap vehicle that can assist players in the early stages of GTA Online and was still faster than most other vehicles in the mid to late stages of the game.

Unfortunately, its cheap price isn't as useful later on. It can't fly, shoot missiles, or defend itself adequately like the Oppressor Mk II. Even if this is a case more applicable for wealthier players, it's still vital to remember that the Bati 801 used to be a lot more useful for the general populace back in the day.

Advertisement

#4 - Oppressor

The Oppressor (Image via GTA Wiki)

The original Oppressor was an innovative motorcycle capable of shooting missiles in a similar vein to the Oppressor Mk II. Predictably, the Oppressor Mk II's additional abilities make it a universally better option in GTA Online.

The regular Oppressor was better than the other motorcycles in GTA Online, but it's now considered obsolete thanks to the debut of its flying broomstick brother.

In its own right, it's not a bad vehicle. However, it's so hopefully outclassed that its only real advantage is the fact that it's cheaper than the Oppressor Mk II. Considering the latter vehicle's infamy within the GTA Online community is rather immortalized, it's hard to remember that the first version of the Oppressor was really good.

#3 - Adder

Advertisement

The Adder (Image via GTA Wiki0

The Adder was once one of the fastest vehicles around. As far as cars went, it was the fastest super car in GTA Online. Now, there are over a dozen super cars that are faster than the Adder in the game. As if that fall from grace wasn't bad enough, there are several faster vehicles in other vehicle classes, further killing its niche in GTA Online.

Some of the superior vehicles include weapons and armor to defend the player. The Adder is just a basic super car that can go pretty fast. However, considering how it's not the fastest car around and it is thoroughly outclassed by a few dozen vehicles, it's hard to justify spending a million on it.

Other super cars like the Banshee 900R are cheaper while providing better raw stats.

#2 - Rocket Voltic

The Rocket Voltic (Image via GTA Wiki)

Advertisement

The Rocket Voltic's boosting capabilities were once a mighty sight in GTA Online. Now, it's an expensive pile of trash that the player cannot sell. While having the ability to boost its speed is nice, both the Vigilante and the Oppressor Mk II can outspeed it. Those aren't even the two sole vehicles capable of outspeeding the Rocket Voltic either.

The final nail in the coffin for this terrible vehicle is that it will lose a one-versus-one to every weaponized vehicle in the meta. It has no offensive capabilities and will crumble to a rocket or two. Given that it's slower than its meta counterparts, there is no real reason to use this vehicle over its superior contemporaries.

#1 - Rhino Tank

The Rhino Tank (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Rhino was a thing of terror in past GTA titles. It allowed players to mindlessly rampage through Liberty City, Vice City, Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas effortlessly. Sure, the player will eventually die with the Rhino Tank. However, the main point is to showcase how good it was as a weaponized vehicle in the past.

The Rhino was a good vehicle at the start of GTA Online. The Hydra was definitely the superior option later on, but the Rhino had a niche.

Advertisement

However, after several nerfs, the Rhino is just sad to see in GTA Online. It has no business competing with the powerhouses of the modern era. It can't go underwater, fly or do other neat tricks. Moreover, several armored vehicles with better overall functionality exist in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.