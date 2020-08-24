5 of the most expensive cars in GTA Online after Los Santos Summer Special Update

GTA Online leaves no room for complaint when it comes to the number of vehicles available at the player's disposal. These vehicles serve as an excellent incentive for the players to make as much cash and RP in the game.

After all, what use is all that cash when players won't have enough things to spend it on? GTA Online makes sure there's always something worth spending money on, and especially with the crazy variety of cars.

From spaceships under the guise of a car to vehicles inspired from anime, there's something for everyone in GTA Online. If you're flush with cash and do not mind spending absurd amounts of money on novelty buys, these are the cars for you.

5 of the most expensive cars in GTA Online

5) Progen PR4

Price: $3,515,000

Open-Wheel cars are truly a thing of beauty, as fast as a car can be, but also capable of great handling. The cars are not just built to go fast on straights, but also be able to retain the speed through corners.

The Progen PR4 is the most expensive open-wheel car in the game, and its design is based on the real-life F1 car from McLaren 1994. The design is based on the MP4, and lives up to its real-life counterpart in terms of performance.

4) Grotti Vigilante

Price: $3,750,000

This car requires no explanation of why it is priced so highly, as the appearance and performance speak for itself. Inspired by the iconic Batmobile from movies such as Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, the Vigilante was everyone's dream car as a kid.

The Vigilante is the perfect car to lead the police on a 'merry chase' around Los Santos and leave a path of destruction along its wake. It is capable of exceptional performance as well, and is one of the most appealing cars in GTA Online.

However, the car cannot be stored in a Garage, and a MOC will be required.

3) Coil Rocket Voltic

Price: $3,830,400

Trade Price: $2,880,000

Inspired by the Tesla Roadster, as well as the Lotus Elise, the Rocket Voltic is an absolute rocket-ship of a car. The car is an electric-powered speedster that is equipped with a powerful boost that will send players tearing down the highway.

The car's rocket boost takes a longer time to recharge, but the boost adds significantly to the vehicle's performance. It is priced extremely high, but some would argue it is worth it.

2) Declasse Scramjet

Price: $4,628,400

Trade Price: $3,480,000

The Declasse Scramjet is an absolute rocket-ship of a car, and is one of the favourites of the GTA Online community. The car takes obvious inspiration from the 1960's hit anime Speed Racer, and lives up quite well to its origins.

The car can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry and can be fitted with weaponry for additional offensive capabilities. A great blend of performance with utility, it is not that hard to justify the Scramjet's massive price tag.

1) Imponte Deluxo

Price: $4,721,500

Trade Price: $3,550,000

The Deluxo might not be the most justifiable purchase, but it is certainly one that can offer countless hours of entertainment. The car is capable of hovering over the street and also take flight, which is always appreciated in a car.

The Deluxo takes inspiration from the iconic Back to The Future series and the iconic DeLorean DMC-12. It can be stored either in the MOC or a regular Garage in GTA Online.