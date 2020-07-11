Vehicle Deathmatch in GTA Online: All you need to know

Vehicle Deathmatches in GTA Online are fought with tanks, fighter jets and choppers.

There are seven types of Vehicle Deathmatches in GTA Online.

Vehicle Deathmatch in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

GTA Online offers different types of jobs to its players and Deathmatch is one of them. There are three types of Deathmatches in GTA Online. They are Standard Deathmatch, Vehicle Deathmatch, and Team Deathmatch. You can use Content Creator to create a Deathmatch in the game.

Vehicle Deathmatch in GTA Online

Take part in a Vehicle Deathmatch and complete a GTA Online Daily Objective (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

You can participate in a Vehicle Deathmatch in GTA Online as a part of your Daily Objectives. There are a total of seven Vehicle Deathmatches. As the name suggests, you will need to take part in a Deathmatch using various types of vehicles like choppers, tanks and fighter jets.

To start a Vehicle Deathmatch in GTA Online, you will have to head over to the ‘Online Menu’. Select the ‘Jobs’ option and start the job. After that, click on ‘Vehicle Deathmatch’ under ‘Rockstar Created’.

Types of Vehicle Deathmatches

The seven types of Vehicle Deathmatches in GTA Online are:

Advertisement

#1 Buzz Kill

A Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This is an aerial Deathmatch where you are required to use Buzzard Attack Choppers to destroy your enemies.

#2 Corporate Shell-out

Added as a part of The Business Update, Corporate Shell-out is a type of Vehicle Deathmatch which involves destroying your enemies with Rhino tanks.

#3 Desert Storm

A Rhino Tank in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Desert Storm is a lot like the Corporate Shell-out Deathmatch as it also involves Rhino tanks. The only difference is that it takes place in the desert. This desert is located right outside Sandy Shores.

#4 Fort Zancudo

As the name suggests, this Vehicle Deathmatch takes place in Fort Zancudo. It involves fighting enemies with P-996 Lazer fighter jets.

#5 Senora Airstrip

A P-996 Lazer in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Like the Fort Zancudo Deathmatch, the Senora Airstrip Deathmatch involves fighting with P-996 Lazer fighter jets. The only difference is that the jets take off from the Sandy Shores Airfield.

#6 Shellshocked

This Vehicle Deathmatch was added as a part of the Beach Bum update. It has to be fought with Rhino tanks on the Vespucci Beach.

#7 Vulture Capital

In this Vehicle Deathmatch, you have to fight your enemies with a Buzzard Attack Chopper. This Deathmatch was added as part of The Business Update.