5 problems with GTA Online that Rockstar needs to address in 2021

There are a number of glaring problems in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should address in 2021.

GTA Online is a smashing success, and that fact is indisputable. However, there are some issues that the game could fix to appease its fanbase in 2021. After all, what is a game with an unsatisfied player base? Naturally, most players enjoy GTA Online for what it is in 2021, but there are still some improvements that can make the game even better.

Rockstar has been receptive to fans in the past, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them implement some fixes to these problems. Of course, they could also just ignore them.

Here are five of the biggest problems in GTA Online that Rockstar should consider to fix.

Five problems with GTA Online in 2021

#5 - Introducing new players

A ton of new players who might not have too much experience playing GTA Online will make their way to the game soon

New players are usually welcome in an online game. Considering the fact that GTA 5 will be free to claim on the PS5 later this year, there will be an influx of new players who might not have too much experience playing GTA Online.

Earlier in 2020, GTA 5 was released on the Epic Games Store for free, introducing a ton of new players to the game (which helped bring the noob vs veteran skill gap problem to the forefront).

While PS5 users will only play amongst themselves (as in, they won't immediately face veterans with the best equipment), there will still be a huge divide between players who are complete noobs and veterans who are playing again.

If Rockstar lowers the noob vs veteran skill gap that's existed for years (some players still complain about this to this day), then it could bode well for GTA Online in 2021.

#4 - Loading screens

Transitioning into GTA Online should be made more seamless

Nobody likes loading screens. People especially don't like loading screens that get stuck and boot the player back to the single-player campaign. Repeating the process just wastes time, and it's been a problem since the launch of GTA Online.

Infamous "kick player from lobby" mods have also existed for a while, making this an excruciatingly boring problem to encounter. It isn't difficult to solve on the player's side, but it would be nice if Rockstar made transitioning into GTA Online more seamless.

#3 - Inflation

Prices for many weapons, vehicles and properties have gone up since the launch of GTA Online

It's no secret that the GTA Online economy has been susceptible to inflation. Prices for many weapons, vehicles and properties have gone up since the launch of GTA Online. For example, the Adder is an old vehicle that has been priced at $1,000,000 since the launch of GTA Online. Meanwhile, the Veto Modern (Go-Kart), a mediocre vehicle that was released on December 22, 2020, costs $995,000.

Some vehicles, like the Oppressor Mk II, are undoubtedly worth their price, but some of the others aren't. Likewise, certain properties are overpriced, and there seems to be a trend that correlates with more expensive items. This problem ties into Shark Cards, which is its own problem altogether.

#2 - Shark Cards

Shark Cards are unlikely to be removed from GTA Online, despite the problems associated with them

Shark Cards are the main money-maker in GTA Online, even in 2021. While Shark Cards will never be removed from the game, some players wish GTA Online was less "play to win" (seeing the game as a problem of too much time investment for little reward). Of course, players could grind or cheat to earn more money, but both methods have their own set of problems associated with them.

Casual players who have a life outside of GTA Online won't be able to compete with those who spend hours upon hours playing it. While this is fair (as players who dedicate more time should be better than those who don't), plenty of players still despise Shark Cards in 2021.

Again, they are unlikely to be removed, but some more passive money-makers for the most casual of players could help reignite some interest for a sizable section of GTA Online players.

#1 - Cheaters

Most cheaters do things to benefit themselves at the cost of someone else's gaming experience

Most players don't like cheaters. While some cheaters may be modders that spawn money for the player, most of them tend to focus on benefitting themselves. Worst of all, cheaters often get away with their actions.

In these circumstances, the player feels powerless and frustrated, especially when they know that there may be no repercussions for the cheater's actions.

Players on older platforms, such as the PS3 and Xbox 360 are especially susceptible as those platforms are monitored less (not to mention how easy it is to mod on PC).