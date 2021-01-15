5 most underwhelming vehicles in GTA Online as of January 2021

Unfortunately, there are plenty of underwhelming vehicles in GTA Online.

With every new update, there is often a new vehicle players might be interested in. Some end up being overrated, hence their underwhelming nature. Likewise, plenty of old vehicles in GTA online are simply not worth using unless a player is roleplaying.

Underwhelming vehicles are often vehicles that are simply outclassed and not worth the hassle of acquiring. They might be overpriced or inconvenient to get. Killing another player with these underwhelming vehicles is a good way to flex on other players in the lobby in GTA Online.

Five most underwhelming vehicles in GTA Online in January 2021

#5 - Tug

Plenty of players avoid buying boats altogether when they don't need to, so owning a Tug is very low on a player's priority list. It's slow, susceptible to being destroyed in a single explosion, and utterly outclassed by nearly all other boats. Spending $1,250,000 on the Tug is a terrible investment and one most players find underwhelming in GTA Online.

#4 - BMX

The BMX, alongside other bicycles in GTA Online, are simply outclassed by other vehicles such as the Oppressor Mk II. Their only defensive measure is via evasion, but its middling speed makes it highly impractical. Their meager price is appealing, but earning a few thousand for a decent car is still a better option for most players.

#3 - Ultralight

While there are numerous other generic vehicles from the base game that some fans might dislike, the Ultralight is an underwhelming vehicle in GTA Online for a different reason. It might not be the most expensive vehicle, but $665,000 is still a lot to spend on a vehicle that has atrocious handling and is easily susceptible to gunfire. The Ultralight is a prime example of a vehicle that looks cool but isn't practical for most parts of the game.

#2 - Dozer

The Dozer is an entirely impractical vehicle to drive in GTA Online. It might have been released far before January 2021, but it's still as terrible now as it was at launch. Its stats are horrendous, and its armor isn't good enough to prevent NPCs and other players from killing the driver (especially since it's an easy shot).

Trying to use the vehicle's scooping mechanism might be fun, but most players would want to avoid it as it doesn't help with much of anything in GTA Online as of January 2021.

#1 - Tractor

Unsurprisingly, the Tractor is one of the most underwhelming and worthless vehicles in GTA Online. It's not worth the effort of reaching a sponsorship tier of 1000 in Arena War. It has zero use in any lobby, as it allows its driver to be a free kill, and nearly every other vehicle outclasses it in missions. It would be very difficult to find a more worthless vehicle in GTA Online as of January 2021.