GTA Online: Full list of Super Yacht missions

The Galaxy Super Yacht is one of the most prominent symbols of excess for the richest players in GTA Online. As part of the Los Santos Summer Special update, the Galaxy Super Yacht can now be used by players outside of opulent leisure.

Before the Los Santos Summer Special update, the Super Yacht only served as a swanky investment. However, new co-op missions have been added to the Super Yacht by Brendon Darcy, the captain of the Yacht.

There are a total of 6 missions that can be completed from the Super Yacht in GTA Online- all of which offer moderate payout. However, after completing all 6 missions, players are rewarded with a Captain's outfit.

Full List of Super Yacht Missions in GTA Online

These missions can be completed solo and shouldn't be all that difficult for GTA Online players. Completing the missions on higher difficulties will result in a slightly better mission payout.

1) A Superyacht Life- Overboard

This mission, much like the rest of the co-op missions in the Yacht, can be completed solo in GTA Online. The mission involves eliminating joyriders, collecting paperwork and destroying a few boats.

All of this will be standard affair for GTA Online players and shouldn't be too tough to complete on higher difficulties for a bigger payout.

2) A Superyacht Life- Salvage

Advertisement

This is one of the more elaborate missions in the Super Yacht and will require players to complete a number of tasks such as salvaging lost cargo and then freeing up the Captain and Bartender from hijackers.

The player will discover that the Yacht has been hijacked by the Kkangpae and must eliminate the hijackers upon returning to the yacht.

3) A Superyacht Life- All Hands

4) A Superyacht Life- Icebreaker

5) A Superyacht Life- Bon Voyage

6) A Superyacht Life- D-Day