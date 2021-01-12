Top 5 most underwhelming weapons in GTA Online

Most players want to have the best weapons at their disposal in GTA Online, so they should steer clear from these underwhelming ones.

Not all weapons are created equal. Some are disgustingly overpowered, so some are bound to have the opposite effect and be utterly worthless by comparison. GTA Online has an abundance of weaponry choices, so it's important to distinguish which ones are worth it, and more importantly, which ones should be avoided.

Generally, the most underwhelming weapons in GTA Online are those that are outclassed, impractical to use, or otherwise unavailable at certain times of the year. The worst weapons tend to be significantly flawed in these departments. Predictably, this only includes weapons up to January 2021, so any other underwhelming weapons introduced afterward won't be on this list.

The Top Five Most Underwhelming Weapons in GTA Online

#5 - Stun gun

Image via GTA Wiki

Although the stun gun does have some value, it's usually not worth the effort. It's short-ranged, takes a while to use, and starts with low damage. Compared to the numerous explosive, accurate, and high-damaging weapons there are in GTA Online, the Stun Gun is underwhelming and simply does not serve a good enough purpose.

#4 - Tear Gas

Image via GTA Wiki

Tear Gas is absolutely worthless against vehicles, and its damage is paltry compared to other thrown weapons like grenades. It can technically hit multiple players, so it isn't the worst weapon, but it can easily be ignored by players with more powerful weapons, making it feel very underwhelming. Aiming Tear Gas is also not as simple as shooting a gun, as less-skilled players won't use it properly, making it further underwhelming in GTA Online.

#3 - Jerry Can

Image via GTA Wiki

There are both good and bad properties to a Jerry Can. The good aspects include starting a fire and being easy to use. However, the bad aspects significantly outweigh the positives. It takes too long to use, won't kill an enemy on its own, and has a very short range in which the player can use it in GTA Online.

#2 - Snowball

Image via GTA Wiki

Snowballs are, unsurprisingly, worthless as a weapon. It's only available during Festive events (making it even more underwhelming as players can't use it if they wanted to during other times of the year). It's a joke weapon, but it can be thrown, and it does have style, so it's better than number one on this list. Despite what some players might think, snowballs can kill other players, albeit in an underwhelming fashion.

#1 - Fists/Melee weapons

Image via GTA Wiki

The default weapon of every GTA game is undeniably one of the worst ones. GTA Online does not have GTA IV's combat mechanics, the spamability of running punches of GTA Vice City, or the various martial arts of GTA San Andreas to help it out. It's slow, clunky, and absolutely useless against the overpowered weapons of GTA Online.