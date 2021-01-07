5 essential weapons needed to complete GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is the most recent heist for GTA Online, so many players are looking for the five essential weapons necessary to complete it efficiently.

Heists are an excellent way to make money in GTA Online, yet they're not easy for most players. Between a lack of cooperation and coordination to a lack of mechanical skills, the best way for a player to succeed in a heist is to carry the crew hard. One of the best ways to hard carry the crew is to have the best weaponry around.

However, not all weapons are essential to completing a heist, so what is necessary and what is not? For the sake of clarity, some of the new weapons won't be included in this article, as this is assuming the player has yet to complete the Cayo Perico Heist. Otherwise, other weapons are fair game for completing the Cayo Perico Heist.

Use these weapons for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

#5 - Combat MG Mk II

The Combat MG Mk II is an excellent weapon for lesser skilled players primarily seeking DPS (47 damage than the Combat MG's 45). There is no suppressor for this weapon, so it's targeted towards players who like to go guns blazing with no consideration towards stealth. It's definitely a candidate for a top-five essential weapons list for players who cannot consistently hit headshots and need reliable DPS in GTA Online.

#4 - Special Carbine Mk II

Although the Special Carbine Mk II has a lower fire rate than the Advanced Rifle, it's individual shots do more damage. As a result, it can help clean off enemies with more careful shooting. Given that players can hold several weapons types at once, having the Special Carbine Mk II for mid to long distances may be a wise investment for those who wish to complete the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online efficiently.

#3 - Heavy Sniper

The Heavy Sniper is undoubtedly one of the best weapons in the series. Its damage capabilities and range make it excellent for picking off enemies in the distance. The main drawback to this weapon is that it's terrible if there's a swarm of enemies around the player. Hence, there's a need for smart positioning or having teammates protecting the user when that time happens. Of course, the player could also swap to another essential weapon during the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

#2 - Machine Pistol

The range that the Machine Pistol provides is deceptively long. Considering how precise this weapon is in a skilled player's hands, the Machine Pistol is insanely useful for the Cayo Perico Heist. Aside from its impressive range is the fact that the Machine Pistol works excellently in close quarters, too (especially if the player can hit headshots effortlessly in GTA Online).

#1 - Assault Shotgun

In the stealth approach for the Cayo Perico Heist, there are numerous enemies at close range. In these scenarios, shotguns are typically a player's best friend. Specifically, the Assault Shotgun is powerful, accurate, and can use a suppressor to dispatch Cayo Perico's guards quietly. The Assault Shotgun is so valuable that players can complete the entire heist without ever switching to another GTA Online weapon.