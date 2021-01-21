5 vehicles beginners should avoid buying in GTA Online

Beginners should be advised that some vehicles are utterly outclassed and are recommended to avoid buying these options in GTA Online.

Beginners often don't have the resources more skilled players have. They usually lack money, making spending it on these five "beginner" vehicles that much more egregious. Selling these vehicles only give the player a fraction of their money back, so it's a costly mistake best to avoid.

There are plenty of reasons why these vehicles are best to avoid. Oftentimes, they're slow, weak, handle poorly, and can be overpriced to boot. These are terrible traits to have individually, so having multiple flaws make it even less desirable to a beginner.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Five vehicles beginners should avoid buying in GTA Online

#5 - Police Prison Bus (Honorable mention to all buses)

Image via GTAbase.com

A list of five buses would make for a terribly dull list. That said, beginners don't need to buy any bus and can choose to avoid that option entirely. They're slow, not particularly durable, and are completely outclassed in terms of usefulness for missions.

The only use for the bus is if a player is in a meme lobby and has everybody ride in it. However, is that really worth $731,500? That's not even bringing up how expensive the Festival Bus is for beginners...

#4 - Rhino Tank

Image via GTAbase.com

While the Rhino Tank is often one of the best vehicles in past GTA titles, it's not recommended to purchase it in GTA Online. GTA Online has introduced so many powerful weaponized vehicles that the Rhino Tank is often seen as nothing more than a plaything to amuse oneself with.

Skilled players can easily kill noobs driving the Rhino, not to mention plenty of other vehicular options outclass it in PvE aspects. It's also important to note that the Rhino cannot be sold, so if a beginner purchases it for $1,500,000, they won't be getting their money back.

#3 - Lynx

Image via GTAbase.com

In terms of sheer performance, the Ocelot Lynx is actually quite respectable. However, it's simply not worth the price tag of $1,735,000. That amount of money is better used as savings toward a necessity such as the Oppressor Mk II. Other players will easily kill any beginner riding the Lynx, as it cannot fly, it isn't that fast, and it has no natural defensive properties worth noting.

For example, in terms of sheer stats, the GB200 offers similar stats (and noticeably better handling), yet that is only priced at $940,000 in GTA Online. It's hard to justify purchasing the Lynx for beginners in GTA Online.

#2 - Veto Modern (Go-Kart)

Image via GTAbase.com

Go-Karts seem like a fun investment, but once a beginner finds out that it costs $995,000, it should be apparent that it's not worth the initial investment. Its acceleration and handling are top-notch, but its max speed isn't that impressive (80 km/h). Unsurprisingly, there are better vehicles for a much lower price if the player wants to get from one destination to another quickly in GTA Online.

Another reason to avoid the Veto Modern (Go-Kart) is that the player cannot enter races with it. It's not a game-changer by any means, but it's still an inconvenience for a vehicle that costs nearly $1 million. Like the Rhino Tank, the Veto Modern (Go-Kart) is nothing more than a meme vehicle.

#1 - Declasse Moonbeam Custom

Image via GTAbase.com

The Declasse Moonbeam Custom is an example of an outclassed vehicle most players won't even bother purchasing in GTA Online. Truthfully, there are dozens of vehicles that are not worth considering in GTA Online.

The Declasse Moonbeam Custom is chosen just because it's mediocre statistically, it's an upgrade of a pre-existing vehicle that is already mediocre to begin with, and it's simply outclassed by everything in GTA Online today.

The full price of the Declasse Moonbeam Custom is $402,000 (including the original Moonbeam). While there are several other overpriced vehicles in GTA Online, it's worth noting that it is simply unremarkable even in its mediocrity. It's not so inexpensive that it's inoffensive, yet it's still advised to avoid it.