5 of the most iconic GTA Online locations

Several locations in GTA Online are instantly recognizable to players, given their overall importance to the game.

Nearly eight years later, GTA Online players continue to lay waste to each other as Los Santos remains a battleground for powerful weapons and vehicles. The game has been around for almost a decade now. Depending on daily activities, some places are more populated than others.

Whether it's a safehouse or a heist location, these are the most iconic areas from GTA Online. There is often a good amount of traffic in these places and some of them have been around since the beginning.

Meanwhile, a few locations were included in various updates. All of these areas left an impact on the player base.

Five iconic locations in GTA Online

5) Eclipse Towers

GTA Online players like to sit back in style, taking in a great view of the city landscape. Eclipse Towers is a high-end apartment that constantly updates the interiors. Most players like to purchase the $1,100,000 penthouse.

Due to its location, it's one of the most sought after safehouses in GTA Online. It's right between Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can also use the ten-car garage to store their vehicles. Living a life of luxury has never been so easy.

Anytime players leave their apartment, they need to be careful. Danger is always waiting at the door in populated lobbies. More often than not, unsuspecting players are blown up in their vehicles.

GTA Online is a battlefield where bad mic quality serves as background noise. So players must tread with caution at the Eclipse Towers.

4) Los Santos Customs

Like the Eclipse Towers, Los Santos Customs was there from the beginning. Long before the GTA Online updates, players had to settle with a few mod shops. The most convenient was Los Santos Customs, which is located in the heart of the city. Those living in the Eclipse Towers had close access to it.

Infamously, this mod shop was the site of several griefers. Sometimes a hacker would promise to drop money, only to steal it from other players. Campers would also station themselves on rooftops, waiting to snipe at unsuspecting players. Many death matches have started here.

For better or worse, Los Santos Customs has its place in GTA Online history.

3) Darnell Bros Warehouse

Warehouses are a reliable means to make lots of money in GTA Online. The largest ones have up to 111 crates and at $3.500.000, players can purchase the Darnell Bros Warehouse.

The distance between the cargo and the warehouse isn't too much. Better yet, the road layout is rather simple; it moves in a straight line. Warehouses are a lucrative business asset for GTA Online players.

Those who seek massive profits tend to use this large warehouse. Apart from this one, the Vinewood Backlot Warehouse is another good choice in this aspect.

Grinding crates can be a pain. However, it's worth the long-term investment. Lester Crest also uses the warehouse as a base of operations. Many standard heists are planned here, such as the Fleeca Job and Pacific Standard Job. Old-school GTA Online players will remember this location for that reason.

2) Diamond Casino & Resort

GTA Online players waited several years to get access to a casino. Rockstar Games granted their wish in a 2018 update titled "The Diamond Casino and Resort." It's a gambling hotspot with high stakes games. The casino is as close to Las Venturas as GTA Online players will ever get.

VIP members gain entry to master penthouses and exclusive services. GTA Online players should remember the Lucky Wheel as every 24 hours, they can win various prizes. These range from Reputation Points to online discounts for vehicles.

The casino heist is a memorable part of the experience. Players can rake in large amounts of cash if they play their cards right. Whether they use a stealth approach or shoot everything in sight, every method is viable. It's up to the players to make it work for themselves.

1) Cayo Perico

There is finally a change of scenery from the original map as GTA Online introduced the secretive island of Cayo Perico. Heavily guarded by security, players must lurk in the shadows if they want to go anywhere. El Rubio doesn't take kindly to anyone trying to steal what he stole for himself.

Rockstar Games encourages an open-world experience in Cayo Perico. Whether it's underwater or in a secluded piece of land, there are many secrets to uncover. GTA Online players can find alien eggs, skeletal remains, and even the Loch Ness Monster here. All they have to do is look carefully.

Cayo Perico is a recent addition to GTA Online, yet it's one of the most unforgettable locations in the game. With lush vegetation and a tropical setting, it breaks from the conventional norm. The best part is it makes great money.

