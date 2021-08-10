Whether it's their money or their lives, GTA San Andreas players love to try their luck in Las Venturas casinos.

Starting with this game, players can now gain entry to these establishments. Not all of them are accessible - only three can be entered. Regardless, they bring color to the criminal darkness of Las Venturas. There is a storied history of casinos within the desert landscape.

GTA San Andreas lets players gamble their earnings on card games, slot machines, and roulette tables. While these gameplay features are entirely optional, casinos play a major role in the story. GTA San Andreas players must contend with local competition as they set out to survive.

A brief history of casinos in GTA San Andreas

Not much is known about the early history of Las Venturas. Presently in GTA San Andreas, corporations are taking over the industry. Needless to say, the local mobsters aren't too happy with it.

There are 13 major casinos in total, not counting the Old Venturas Strip. Three of them are accessible to the player. These brightly-lit casinos provide family entertainment at a costly expense. Most of them are based off real-life counterparts in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Four Dragons Casino

Wu Zi Mu and the San Fierro Triads run the joint. During the later parts of the game, Four Dragons Casino served as the main base of operations. Several of the missions focus on stealing money from the mafia, particularly in a daring casino heist. GTA San Andreas players can use it as a savepoint.

The casino is recognizable for its Easter Asian theme, specifically its hip-and-gable rooftops and dragon motifs. It seems to be based on the former Imperial Palace. This is one of the few accessible casinos in the game, and arguably the one players will spend the most time with.

Several weapons will spawn here when the player collects enough horseshoes, such as sniper rifles and katanas.

Caligula's Palace

Known for its grand architecture, this large-scale casino was co-owned by three different families - the Leones, the Forellis, and the Sindaccos. Meanwhile, Ken Rosenberg is the manager. According to the official website for GTA San Andreas, Caligula's Palace was around for over 30 years by 1992.

Based on the real-life Caesar's Palace, it uses Italian-inspired designs for its decor. GTA San Andreas players can steal (presumably) millions during the mission Breaking the Bank at Caligula's. Like the Four Dragons Casino, this one is accessible to players.

The Camel's Toe

The Camel's Toe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Based on the Luxor Hotel, this Egyptian-style casino is identifiable by three landmarks - the obelisk tower, gigantic pyramid, and sphinx. When it lights up in the evening, it's a beautiful sight to behold. There are two horseshoes in this location, as well as a Euros for exports.

GTA San Andreas can purchase a hotel suite here. It only costs $6,000 for a single room and a save point. However, players cannot enter the casino. This also applies to The Clown's Pocket and Pirates in Men's Pants.

Pirates in Men's Pants

Pirates in Men's Pants (Image via Rockstar Games)

Inspired by the real-life Treasure Island, GTA San Andreas fans will have fun exploring the tropical waters and pirate ships. It only costs $6,000 to rent a room here.

There is an oyster, horseshoe, and police bribe situated around this place. When the player finally takes care of OG Loc later in the game, a Vortez spawns here.

The Clown's Pocket

The Clown's Pocket (Image via Rockstar Games)

The circus-themed casino is the last of the hotel suites available for purchase. Like the rest of them, GTA San Andreas players can buy a room at $6,000. There is a ZR-350, a sniper rifle, and a horseshoe found here. A heavy-lifting crane is also located by the nearby construction site.

According to the beta map, it was originally called The Ring Master. It's appropriately based off the Circus Circus.

Come-A-Lot

Come-A-Lot (Image via Rockstar Games)

This European-style castle truly stands out in The Strip. Based on the Excalibur Hotel and Casino, it's one of the largest buildings in the entire game. It makes effective use of primary colors within its towers - red, blue, and yellow.

Several powerful weapons are hidden here, including an AK-47, Satchel Charges, and an MP5. There is also body armor lying around.

The Emerald Isle

The Emerald Isle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Emerald Isle holds the distinction of being the tallest building in Las Venturas. Judging by the color scheme, it seems to be influenced by the Irish. Parachutes can be found here for players who love to skydive. Boasting the largest parking lot structure in the game, there are five stunt jumps here.

There are two rocket launchers here as well, in addition to a cane and flowers. The casino is based on the former Fitzgeralds Hotel & Casino.

The High Roller

The High Roller (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unique to the rest of the casinos in GTA San Andreas, this one has moving walkways and an escalator. Taking inspiration from the real-life Bally's, it's a relatively modern casino for GTA San Andreas. Beyond the grand entrance, there isn't much else to say about the High Roller.

The Pink Swan

The Pink Swan (Image via Rockstar Games)

Based on the Flamingo Hotel and Casino, the Pink Swan is a flamboyant building. It uses 80's-themed blue and pink neon lighting. However, the casino is mainly for show - there isn't much to do here.

Royal Casino

Royal Casino (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Royal Casino only serves a single purpose for original players - it houses the Multiplayer icon for GTA San Andreas. It takes inspiration from the Casino Royale & Hotel, including the name. Madd Dogg will try to commit suicide here, but not before the players save him.

Starfish Casino

Starfish Casino (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas players will no doubt hear several radio advertisements about this casino. Beyond a single horsehoe, it plays no further role in the game. Players can find an SMG weapon, a BMX bike, and a go-kart here.

The establishment is based off of Bill's Gamblin' Hall and Saloon. It retains an old-fashioned look in comparison to the modernized competitors.

The Visage

The Visage (Image via Rockstar Games)

A grand spectacle, the Visage is second only to the Emerald Isle in size and scope. GTA San Andreas players can access the parking lot nearby.

However, there isn't much beyond a horseshoe and an oyster. The building is based on the real-life Mirage Resort and Casino, right down to the details.

Old Venturas Strip

The Old Venturas Strip is a holdover from a previous era. Most old-school casinos will be found here, along with colorful neon signs and Elvis impersonators. Notably, there is a hotel suite available for $6,000.

Banshees regularly spawn in the area, making it a reliable place to search for sports vehicles. Players can also find two horseshoes and a chili dog vendor.

Casino Floor

Most GTA San Andreas players will miss this casino, given how well-hidden it is. It doesn't particularly stand out beyond the simplistic neon sign. Only known by the straightforward name Casino Floor, it's one of three accessible gambling areas in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

