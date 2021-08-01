5 major differences in the beta map of GTA San Andreas

Throughout the development cycle of GTA San Andreas, the in-game map has undergone major revisions.

Interestingly, players can access the beta map via Mike Toreon's ranch and the Lil' Probe Inn. It serves as nothing more than an Easter egg since it supposedly marks locations for UFO sightings. Despite the blurred composition, it works as a useful tool for historical purposes.

There are a few more beta maps within the game, which are hidden in plain sight. For instance, there is a high-quality beta map of San Fierro. It's located within the driving school in Doherty. There are also race tournament maps in Los Santos, which seemingly use pre-release maps of the area.

Five significant differences with the beta map from GTA San Andreas

5) There was no Bayside Marina

Bayside Marina was missing in the beta map (Image via GTA Wiki)

Right away, GTA San Andreas players will realize something is missing on the beta map. The Bayside Marina is entirely gone, leaving behind only the freeway. Instead, there is a large island off the coast of San Fierro. Given its placement, it's likely there were plans for a GTA-style Alcatraz.

Players already theorized Bayside was a last-minute addition to GTA San Andreas. Besides the boating school, there is nothing else of note here. No major story missions take place, nor are there stores to visit.

There was originally a mission that took place in Bayside known as The Truth Is Out There. Players were supposed to save The Truth before federal agents captured him. However, the mission was scrapped in its final release.

4) San Fierro originally had more parks and beaches

Juniper Hollow was once a big park (Image via GTA Wiki)

According to the beta map for GTA San Andreas, San Fierro was missing several neighborhoods. Most of these areas are grassy patches of land with the occasional trees and bushes.

For example, Juniper Hollow was a strip of green land instead of a residential district. Notably, this is where Katie Zhan lives, one of CJ's many girlfriends in the game. The Queens district was also a massive park, seemingly based on the real-life Golden Gate Park.

Near the Palisades neighborhood was a larger beach. It ran all the way down to the southern bridge. In the final release of GTA San Andreas, the sandy areas were cut back to thinner strips.

3) Rodeo had a different road layout in Los Santos

The race tournament maps in GTA San Andreas are quite interesting. They seem to be using beta versions of the map. Most of the routes do not properly align with the locations in the game.

This is most prominent with Rodeo. Originally, Rodeo had completely different routes. There was an unused race track map where there was a single road before it eventually became curved in the final product. A few buildings were also missing in the beta version.

GTA San Andreas players can try out the Backroad Wanderer street race to see the slight differences. The unused map had a completely different layout, while the used one had minor changes.

2) Las Venturas had a different name

There isn't much to go off with the beta map of Las Venturas (Image via GTA WikI)

Mobile GTA San Andreas players should take a look at the background map. They will find the name Las Venturra on the map, suggesting that it was the original name. There is also a pedestrian who mentions Las Venturra.

Unfortunately, not much else is known about Las Venturas on the beta map. The only available screenshots are low-quality images. They are too blurry to make out any significant details, especially with the desert.

As it stands, there isn't much one can say unless a clearer image is somehow found. Until then, most of the original Las Venturas is shrouded in mystery.

1) There are fewer piers in San Fierro, not to mention a lack of rocks

Welcome to Pier 69 (Image via GTA Wiki)

On the beta map, there was only a single dock to the left of Pier 69. However, the final version of the game added three more docks. They are copied and pasted from one another, with little to no variation. It ultimately serves no purpose.

It should be noted that the nearby rock formations are missing in the beta map. The final version of GTA San Andreas has one specific use for them. Players learn to swim through the rock formations in the mission Amphibious Assault.

Either way, it serves as a useful tutorial for players who haven't yet learned to swim. GTA San Andreas players can also work on their lung capacity here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen