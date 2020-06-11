Huge changes made to Los Santos Customs for combatting GTA Online griefers

Rockstar games has introduced a significant change in the GTA game aimed to dissuade griefers from stealing in-game cash of unsuspecting online players.

However, it remains to be seen if the said change becomes a permanent feature in the game or not.

Source: Medium

The online game mode in GTA is replete with lousy faith players or griefers who only look to sabotage other players. One of the most common tactics of griefers in this regard is waiting outside the place where players buy, sell, repair and customise their cars and bikes.

It often results in cars blown up the moment a player leaves the modification shop. Let's face it: no one wants to see that happen. In GTA, if you trade your vehicle for cash and it blows up, you lose thousands of in-game dollars.

Griefers in GTA may now have to look for new ways to steal in-game cash:

Source: dexerto

GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto V) griefers may now have to go back to the drawing board as Rockstar Games seems to have made a significant change to Los Santos customs. This has been done to stop the griefers from creating havoc and disturbing other players in the game's online mode.

Previously, griefers would wait outside Los Santos Customs, and they would eliminate players for quick and easy money drops as soon as an unsuspecting player came out with cash from a sale. But this tactic now could be a thing of the past,-as mentioned in an user Mondoblasto's Reddit post when he wrote:

"At first, when I didn't get any cash in hand, I figured the game was screwing me over, but I later realised that my account balance had increased instead."

It is worth noting that the money does not appear in the Maze Bank app as a purchase. Nevetheless, the simple change, however, means that griefers would now have to think of novel ways of stealing in-game cash from other online players in GTA.

It is not known at the moment if this would be a permanent change in the GTA game or not. But all eyes would turn to the next content update patch notes which may officially announce the said change in the game. The latest patch note update releases on June 11th. Let's see what happens there.