Best warehouse locations in GTA Online

There comes a time in every GTA Online hustler's career that they endeavor to expand their operations.

There's no better way to start doing so than by getting a warehouse.

Warehouses in GTA Online are of two types: Special Cargo Warehouses and Vehicle Warehouses. Here's a list of the top warehouses that are strategically selected to reduce turnaround time and increase profits.

Note: For maximum profit, large warehouses are recommended. Profit multiplies based on how much cargo a player is selling at once. So, a 111 crate warehouse will provide more profit if all crates are sold together. Vehicle warehouses do not have any differences in profit barring the initial investment. However, it is recommended to get one that is closer to the player's office to reduce turnaround time to source the next vehicle.

Best warehouses in GTA Online

Special Cargo: West Vinewood Backlot

West Vinewood Backlot is a perfectly placed warehouse that is close to most CEO offices. This makes travel time to begin new source missions shorter and can guarantee that you fill the entire warehouse in 10 hours.

While it is expensive and priced at $2,135,000, the profit of selling crates is $2,200,000. Sourcing crates does require a sizeable investment. To keep your businesses afloat, it is highly recommended to source and sell vehicle cargo in parallel.

Cheaper alternative: Derriere Lingerie Backlot

While not a large warehouse, Derriere Lingerie Backlot is significantly cheaper sitting at $902,000. This makes sense for players owning the Maze Bank West CEO office as travel time will be very short. The money also can be recovered quickly as a full sell of 42 crates nets the player a solid $735,000.

Vehicle Warehouse: La Puerta

Every vehicle warehouse in GTA Online can store 40 vehicles. These cars are of three categories, low-end, mid-range, and high-end. High-end cars carry the most profit and also are the riskiest. It is vital to have a warehouse that is situated in an open collision-free area as damage done to the car reduces the player's profit.

La Puerta Vehicle Warehouse is perfect in this regard, placed centrally to all delivery locations and out of gang territory. Priced at $2,735,000 the investment is heavy but the returns are significant. Cars in GTA online do not have any upfront cost to source unlike special cargo, which means money spent on buying crates can be recovered instantly by selling cars.

Cheaper alternative: El Burro Heights Vehicle Warehouse

Off the beaten track and away from hostile players, cash strapped players can look to El Burro Heights to stash their vehicles. Priced at only $1,635,000, this warehouse makes sense as there are multiple twists and turns to safeguard against hostile NPCs. It also allows easy access to highways on delivery missions.