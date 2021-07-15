5 of the most interesting rare vehicles in the GTA series

The GTA series is home to interesting one-of-a-kind vehicles that players seldom see.

The vehicles featured in this article are exceptionally rare in at least one GTA game. While they could be a common vehicle in another title, this list will focus on their rarity within a specific game.

Unobtainable beta vehicles will not be included here. Likewise, this article will not include special variations of vehicles that are only seen once (including special colors and attributes like being bulletproof).

Five of the rarest vehicles in the GTA series

#5 - Domestobot (GTA Vice City Stories)

The Domestobot is surprisingly classified as a vehicle in GTA Vice City Stories. It has a two-person capacity (although that is never seen in-game) and moves like a vehicle normally would. However, it is unobtainable outside of the mission, Domo Arigato Domestoboto.

The Domestobot is controllable in the mission and has some extra perks that a vehicle normally wouldn't have in a GTA game.

Like the Ghost from GTA 3, the Domestobot is a controllable vehicle that cannot be saved after its appearance in the mission.

#4 Romero Hearse (GTA Vice City)

The Romero Hearse, as it appears in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Romero Hearse is a pretty rare vehicle in all of its appearances in the GTA series. However, it only appears once in GTA Vice City, and that's during the mission, Two Bit Hit.

Alternatively, players can obtain a Romero Hearse by using a cheat code. On the PS2, the cheat code is Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right.

On PC, the cheat code is THELASTRIDE.

#3 - Avenger (GTA Liberty City Stories)

The Avenger (Image via GTA Wiki)

Only one Avenger spawns in GTA Liberty City Stories. This only happens when the player does 15 levels of the Avenging Angels side mission in Portland. The vehicle will spawn in the Portland safehouse upon completion of the mission. However, it only spawns once, so players will have to put it in a garage if they wish to keep it permanently.

It should be noted that the Avenger is both bulletproof and fireproof, making it more durable than the average motorcycle.

#2 - S.W.A.T. (GTA San Andreas)

Not to be confused with the agency of the same name, S.W.A.T. is a vehicle only seen in the final mission of GTA San Andreas. Two of them appear in this mission, with the first one being used as a way to break into Big Smoke's crack palace.

The second one spawns in the crack palace, but only the first one can be stored in a player's safehouse. This vehicle also has a water cannon and can surprisingly be used in the Vigilante vehicle mission. However, it's a terrible vehicle for that mission as the player will not be able to use a weapon with it.

#1 - Lost Slamvan (GTA Online)

Ignoring bugs and exploits, there is only one official way to obtain the Lost Slamvan in GTA Online.

Players have to spin the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino & Resort and hope it lands on the Mystery reward section. There is a 14.3% chance that the player will obtain a vehicle, with a nearly 0.72% chance that it will be the Lost Slamvan.

This means GTA Online players only have an approximate 0.005% chance of winning the Lost Slamvan whenever they spin the Lucky Wheel.

It is unquestionably the rarest vehicle to get legitimately in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh