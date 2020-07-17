GTA Online: Lucky Wheel Spin Glitch

The Lucky Wheel Spin at the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online lets the player have a shot at a number of different prizes, such as the Podium Car.

The Podium Car is one of the most attractive prizes to be won from the Lucky Wheel Spin. It is essentially a high-priced vehicle that you get for absolutely no cost.

The Diamond Casino update is the most recent of updates for GTA Online, and one that has been very popular among the GTA fanbase. Here is a list of things that you stand a chance of winning from the Lucky Wheel Spin:

2,500 RP

5,000 RP

7,500 RP

10,000 RP

15,000 RP

$20,000

$30,000

$40,000

$50,000

10,000 Chips

15,000 Chips

20,000 Chips

25,000 Chips

Clothing: a random clothing item; 4 spots on the wheel.

Vehicle Discount: a single-use, 10% discount on a randomly chosen dealership website: The player can choose what vehicle to use with this discount

Mystery (a random selection of prizes ranging from snacks to vehicles).

Podium Vehicle: The prize vehicle rotates after every Event Week. Players will need to select the property where they want to store it in.

The Lucky Wheel Spin Glitch in GTA Online

This GTA Online glitch is fairly simple, and one that does not require an elaborate workaround or an extensive list of activities you need to do beforehand.

The glitch simply requires you to quit the game as soon as you see that you are not going to land on the Podium Car slot. Repeat the process until you land yourself a Podium Vehicle.

On the PS4: Press and hold the PS button, select "Close Application".

On Xbox: Press the Xbox button, highlight "GTA V", press the Menu Button, then select Quit.

On PC: Press Alt+F4 to force quit the game as soon as you observe the Lucky Wheel won't stop at the Podium Vehicle slot.