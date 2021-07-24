3 reasons why GTA Online fans dislike KDJ and Sessanta

GTA Online fans haven't taken too kindly to KDJ and Sessanta's antics.

KDJ and Sessanta are the two main characters of GTA Online's latest update: Los Santos Tuners. The most noteworthy thing about these two characters is their relationship and attitude toward the player, which has rubbed some GTA Online fans the wrong way.

In the grand scheme of things, everything these two do is harmless to the player. Still, their behavior and attitude can be described as "obnoxious." Unsurprisingly, many GTA Online players have made several memes of them, often comparing them to other fan favorites.

Three reasons GTA Online fans find KDJ and Sessanta annoying

#3 - KDJ and Sessanta act like they own the Auto Shop

Players can spend $4 million on the Auto Shop business, and these two will still act like they run the place. They're useful partners, but they're annoying when comparing them to other business associates in GTA Online.

They give out missions like other mission givers tend to do, but they do it in a condescending manner that rubs some players the wrong way. Unfortunately, that means that players who enjoy their Auto Shop will likely see those two when making use of some of the new features in it.

They're heavily involved with the new Robbery Contracts, so GTA Online players have to put up with these two characters acting like they run the place.

Reddit user, Tsuikyit_The_VIP, stated it best:

"Sessanta is way too egocentric. Just because you have one sports car doesn’t make you a standout. But the part I hate about her the most is how negative she is when I’m servicing my customers. One dent, one scratch or one paint chip on the car and she texts me, calling me a fool and how I’m a bad driver. When this is the city where the drivers treat the roads like it’s the Bumper Cars ride at an amusement park and just change directions whenever they feel like it."

#2 - KDJ and Sessanta talk down toward the player

Part of the reason why so many GTA Online players are bothered by KDJ and Sessanta's attitude is because of everything they've been through. Imagine saving the world, running several million-dollar operations, and having all of the state-of-the-art vehicles in the world.

Now imagine KDJ and Sessanta undermining all of that. There is a little bit of humor in them trying to see if the GTA Online protagonist is willing to try out sweeteners. After all, the GTA Online protagonist has made millions off of cocaine before.

It is refreshing to see some characters give the protagonist some attitude, but it is understandable why so many GTA Online players dislike them. Some people will love them, and some will dislike KDJ and Sessanta.

#1 - Too much romance

Everything else about KDJ and Sessanta can be tolerable for what it's worth. However, there is no question that these two are a little too love-smitten at times. A few jokes here and there are fine, but it's different when GTA Online players have to see them a lot.

Even if the player is in a loving relationship, it can be annoying seeing how glaringly obvious these two are with one another. Hearing them on the phone talking about something irrelevant to the player's objective just wastes time.

Comic relief can work, but it's a stale joke that runs its course quickly in this case. Combine this aspect of their characters with the previous entry on this article, and it's easy to see why so many GTA Online players are sick of seeing KDJ and Sessanta.

