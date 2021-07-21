How to buy a custom Auto Shop in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

GTA Online players can now buy their own Auto Shops in the game with the Los Santos Tuners update. This property allows them to sell vehicles and start some Contract Missions.

The latest update for GTA Online just arrived yesterday, and it brings a ton of features based on tuner culture. From new cars, races, modifications, missions, to a brand new social space called LS Car Meet, which allows player interaction and competition, this update has it all.

There are also new rewards to unlock, new weekly discounts on existing vehicles, and even new music in the form of collectibles. This article will focus on the new type of property and the means to acquire one.

GTA Online Tuners: How to purchase the Auto Shop property?

With the Los Santos Tuners Update, a new Auto Shop property has been introduced to GTA Online, with a choice of 5 distinct locations. It enables players to run a legal modification service while still plotting heists alongside Sessanta and KDJ.

To buy an Auto Shop, players must go through the following steps:

First, players have to go to the LS Car Meet location on the map.

location on the map. Following that, they may purchase an Auto Shop from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

website. Players must be enrolled as a VIP, CEO, or MC President to own an Auto Shop.

Auto Shops may be personalized with Style, Tint, Name, and Crew Emblem options. They can also be improved with Staff, Personal Quarters, and additional Car Lift upgrades. Every Auto Shop in GTA Online comes with a 10-car garage storage area.

Auto Shop Benefits

The Auto Shop in GTA Online provides access to a variety of business possibilities where players may earn Cash and RP:

Contract: A new multi-part robbery mission series accessible on the Job Board.

A new multi-part robbery mission series accessible on the Job Board. Repair and Mod Business: This allows players to customize client vehicles according to their specifications and deliver the cars back to them.

This allows players to customize client vehicles according to their specifications and deliver the cars back to them. Exotic Exports List: After fulfilling a Contract in GTA Online, players may view this vehicle list on the top floor of the Auto Shop. Specific vehicles found on this list need to be stolen and brought to Sessanta's partner at the docks.

All vehicle modifications can also be installed at a reduced cost at the Auto Shop. Furthermore, Crew mods and Classic respray colors in GTA Online are available for free.

Auto Shop locations and price

The Auto Shop Locations in GTA Online (Image via @Nuro_Citrix, Twitter)

There are 5 Auto Shops to choose from on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Thankfully, all of them cost below $2 million, and the most expensive one, when fully upgraded, will amount to less than $5 million. Here are the Auto Shop locations and their prices:

Mission Row: $1,670,000

$1,670,000 Strawberry: $1,705,000

$1,705,000 Rancho: $1,750,000

$1,750,000 Burton: $1,830,000

$1,830,000 La Mesa: $1,920,000

Players with a Prime Gaming subscription can acquire the Strawberry Auto Shop without paying anything this week.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod