3 most lucrative Robbery Contracts in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

The GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update for is more than just racing content. Several robbery missions involving new cars make this a unique experience for players.

The new type of purchasable property, called the Auto Shop, is needed for playing these missions. These Contracts, as they are called, are provided by Sessanta and Moodymann, aka KDJ. Some of these are straightforward robberies, while others involve assassinations.

There is a Job Board on the top floor of the Auto Shop, from where players can start these missions in GTA Online. Much like heists, these missions are conducted in stages, involving some planning that leads to the eventual action.

All these can be done solo or with up to three players. Although the rewards aren't very high, completing all of these is relatively easy and a quick way to earn money. This article will cover 3 of the highest-paying Contract missions in GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA Online Tuners: Three best paying Contract missions

3) The Bank Contract

In this mission, players must rob all six accessible Fleeca Banks in GTA Online.

There are two setup missions in the planning phase of this Contract. The first one has players steal some thermal charges, and the second one involves having to plant signal jammers outside each bank.

The thermal charges are used to blow up the vault doors, while the signal jammers prevent an alarm from being triggered. The total payment for this mission is about $178,000. After KDJ and Sessanta's cut of the profits, the player is left with $160,200 in GTA Online.

2) The Agency Deal

In this mission, an IAA facility has to be breached and a stolen drug recipe taken back. The player must first identify a means of gaining entrance. After finding the security pass, the IAA facility has to be infiltrated.

Once inside, the player will get involved in heavy combat, and they need a tuner for escaping. The total payment amounts to $182,000, out of which the player receives $163,800.

1) The Superdollar Deal

For this mission, players are tasked with attacking a military convoy and stealing a set of printing plates.

There are two separate setup tasks for this mission. The first involves planting a tracking device on the truck that will be ambushed later on. The second part has players stealing a virus software to get access to the truck.

After completing these, players can then assault the truck, steal the printing plates, and get away with them. The total payment is $185,000, and the player is left with $166,500, making it the highest paying Contract in GTA Online.

Edited by Ravi Iyer